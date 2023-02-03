Bommai Nayagi Twitter Review: Yogi Babu Chooses Another Good Script After Pariyerum Perumal And Mandela!

Although the story revolves around how caste and power change a person, the film has not made much of an impact in the context of the increasing number of films related to the sexual abuse of girls in recent times.

Directed by Shan, Yogi Babu is playing the lead role and Hari Krishnan, Anbudurai, GM Kumar, Subatra, Smriti are playing the prominent roles in the movie 'Bommai Nayagi'. The film jointly produced by director Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions and Yazhi Films is released today (February 03).

Velu (Yogi Babu) lives with his wife and daughter in Allikuppam, a town in Cuddalore district. His brother's family lives in the same area.

But since Velu is the son of his father's second wife, Aruldas, the elder brother, is dealing with a separation. The main reason is that Velu's mother belongs to a lower caste. Also, Aruldas is influential in politics.

In this situation, suddenly during the temple festival, Velu goes in search of his daughter, Bommai Nayagi, who is missing. There two people try to molest the child. Seeing this, Velu chases them and takes the problem to his brother Aruldas. The perpetrators of this crime belonged to the Aruldas caste. How does Aruldas deal with this? How does Velu as a father get justice for his daughter? The rest of the story moves along with a realistic screenplay.

Jeeva (Hari Krishnan), who comes from the leftist movement in the film, is a perfect choice for the story at some points.

GM who played Yogi Babu's father. Kumar, Subatra who played the wife and Srimati the puppet heroine are faces close to the heart.

Some scenes are painstakingly created for comedy. They did not give much. At the same time, Yogi Babu has given a fine performance as a father who is saddened by his daughter's condition.

Although the story revolves around how caste and power change a person, whether it's a brother or sister, the film has not made much of an impact in the context of the increasing number of films and scenes related to the sexual abuse of girls in recent times.

It would have been better if the director had given more attention and dialogues especially to the court scenes.

Who is Bharat Mata when sexual assaults on girls are causing great tension? The puppeteer's answer to the question is thought provoking as well as clapping.