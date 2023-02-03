Bommai Nayagi Twitter Review: Yogi Babu Chooses Another Good Script After Pariyerum Perumal And Mandela!
Although the story revolves around how caste and power change a person, the film has not made much of an impact in the context of the increasing number of films related to the sexual abuse of girls in recent times.
Directed
by
Shan,
Yogi
Babu
is
playing
the
lead
role
and
Hari
Krishnan,
Anbudurai,
GM
Kumar,
Subatra,
Smriti
are
playing
the
prominent
roles
in
the
movie
'Bommai
Nayagi'.
The
film
jointly
produced
by
director
Pa
Ranjith's
Neelam
Productions
and
Yazhi
Films
is
released
today
(February
03).
Velu
(Yogi
Babu)
lives
with
his
wife
and
daughter
in
Allikuppam,
a
town
in
Cuddalore
district.
His
brother's
family
lives
in
the
same
area.
But
since
Velu
is
the
son
of
his
father's
second
wife,
Aruldas,
the
elder
brother,
is
dealing
with
a
separation.
The
main
reason
is
that
Velu's
mother
belongs
to
a
lower
caste.
Also,
Aruldas
is
influential
in
politics.
#WATCH
|
“எல்லோரோட
வாழ்க்கையில
’பொம்மை
நாயகி’
படம்,
ஒரு
மறக்க
முடியாத
உணர்வா
இருக்கும்”
In
this
situation,
suddenly
during
the
temple
festival,
Velu
goes
in
search
of
his
daughter,
Bommai
Nayagi,
who
is
missing.
There
two
people
try
to
molest
the
child.
Seeing
this,
Velu
chases
them
and
takes
the
problem
to
his
brother
Aruldas.
The
perpetrators
of
this
crime
belonged
to
the
Aruldas
caste.
How
does
Aruldas
deal
with
this?
How
does
Velu
as
a
father
get
justice
for
his
daughter?
The
rest
of
the
story
moves
along
with
a
realistic
screenplay.
Jeeva
(Hari
Krishnan),
who
comes
from
the
leftist
movement
in
the
film,
is
a
perfect
choice
for
the
story
at
some
points.
GM
who
played
Yogi
Babu's
father.
Kumar,
Subatra
who
played
the
wife
and
Srimati
the
puppet
heroine
are
faces
close
to
the
heart.
Some
scenes
are
painstakingly
created
for
comedy.
They
did
not
give
much.
At
the
same
time,
Yogi
Babu
has
given
a
fine
performance
as
a
father
who
is
saddened
by
his
daughter's
condition.
"குடும்பங்கள்
பார்க்க
வேண்டிய
படம்.
பாடம்..
படமல்ல
பாடம்!"
It
would
have
been
better
if
the
director
had
given
more
attention
and
dialogues
especially
to
the
court
scenes.
Who
is
Bharat
Mata
when
sexual
assaults
on
girls
are
causing
great
tension?
The
puppeteer's
answer
to
the
question
is
thought
provoking
as
well
as
clapping.