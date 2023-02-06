Bosskey's Controversial Statement About Brahmin Goes Viral; Director Naveen Calls Him A Comedy Piece!

Actor
Bosskey
made
a
controversial
statement
recently
that
the
intellectual
community
in
the
world
is
Brahmins.
Moodar
Koodam
Director
Naveen
commented
about
this.
He
said,
"One
cannot
become
intelligent
just
by
speaking
English.
Bosskey's
speech
is
not
a
comedy.
Speaking
Bosskey
himself
is
a
comedy."
Actor,
film
and
cricket
critic
Boskey
has
become
viral
after
a
video
of
him
talking
about
Brahmins
in
an
event
has
surfaced
on
social
media.
In
the
video,
he
said,
"Creativity
is
called
Brahman,
Brahmin.
There
are
so
many
brains
here.
The
best
brains
in
the
world
are
here.
Brahmin
is
not
much
different
from
Brahman.
Brahmin
society
is
known
for
creativity
in
the
world.
Brahmin
society
is
the
highest
society
in
the
world.
I
have
no
doubt
about
that.
Lots
of
things
to
talk
about.
You
should
never
leave
humor
out
of
life.
Didn't
I
say
Iyer,
Iyengar
before
saying
that?
There
are
some
misunderstandings
in
small
things.
My
wife
is
the
sister
of
cartoonist
Madan.
I
am
Iyer.
He
is
an
Iyengar.
'Hey
you
got
to
give
me
what
Iyer
got.'
He
keeps
saying
that.
I
would
say
'Will
give
you
2
examples?
I
have
been
in
Chennai
Mylapore
since
birth.
Even
if
a
rickshaw
puller
sees
me,
he
will
say,
'Hey
Iyer,
where
are
you
going?'
He
would
never
say
Iyengar.
This
is
a
joke.
If
someone
cheats,
they
will
say
'They
gave
you
a
Pattai
Namam'.
I
said,
'They
will
not
tell
me
if
I
put
a
good
Vibhuthi.'
She
will
say,
'You
became
a
comedian
only
because
of
our
brother's
help.
Iyengar
is
the
king.' This
is
going
to
be
fun.
I
will
not
fight.
Why
I
am
telling
you,
being
the
most
intelligent
society
in
the
world,
I
feel
that
we
should
not
have
a
fight
with
such
a
brain.
We
are
Brahmin
Community.
There
should
be
a
communal
unity."
Actor
Moodarkoodam
Naveen,
who
commented
on
this
video
on
Twitter,
said,
"This
comedy
is
an
example
that
one
cannot
become
intelligent
just
by
speaking
English,
and
that
one
cannot
become
a
modern
civilized
thinker
just
by
wearing
modern
clothes.
What
he
is
talking
about
is
not
comedy.
He
is
the
comedy."