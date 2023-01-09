Bring Back Old Keerthy Suresh: Fans Express Disappointment As She Shares Sizzling PICS From Swimming Pool

It is well-known that Keerthy Suresh is one of the top stars of South India. With her splendid acting skills, Keerthy has been successfully playing lead roles in big movies. Apart from an active career in entertainment, she has also been keeping up with the internet trends and she has been regularly sharing updates about her life with her insta fam.

In her recent update, Keerthy Suresh shared a set of new photos on Instagram, which showed her enjoying in Swiming poll and beach. While the photos give serious travel goals to travel bugs, some fans were left unimpressed with them and they even stated that they want old Keerthy Suresh back. Fans took to the comments section and expressed their disappointment. A fan wrote, "Keerthy don't do lime this. We didn't expect this from you." Another one wrote, "We want old Keerthy akka back."

On the work front, Keerthy has had a busy year in 2022 and it looks like the same will continue in 2023, too. She has four movies in her kitty, which are in various stages of production. She will be seen playing Chiranjeevi's sister in the upcoming movie Bhola Shankar, which is the Telugu remake of the Tamil move, Vedalam, which starred Ajith Kumar and Lakshmi Menon in the head roles. Bhola Shankar is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year from south India. She has another Telugu Movie titled Dasara. It is expected that both the films' release dates will be announced by the makers soon. It is also reported that Keerthy will be seen playing an important role in the upcoming Tamilovie Maaveeran starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. The Mahanati actor also has a film titled Siren. More updates about these upcoming films ate expected to be announced by the respective makers soon.