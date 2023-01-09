Bring Back Old Keerthy Suresh: Fans Express Disappointment As She Shares Sizzling PICS From Swimming Pool

It
is
well-known
that
Keerthy
Suresh
is
one
of
the
top
stars
of
South
India.
With
her
splendid
acting
skills,
Keerthy
has
been
successfully
playing
lead
roles
in
big
movies.
Apart
from
an
active
career
in
entertainment,
she
has
also
been
keeping
up
with
the
internet
trends
and
she
has
been
regularly
sharing
updates
about
her
life
with
her
insta
fam.
In
her
recent
update,
Keerthy
Suresh
shared
a
set
of
new
photos
on
Instagram,
which
showed
her
enjoying
in
Swiming
poll
and
beach.
While
the
photos
give
serious
travel
goals
to
travel
bugs,
some
fans
were
left
unimpressed
with
them
and
they
even
stated
that
they
want
old
Keerthy
Suresh
back.
Fans
took
to
the
comments
section
and
expressed
their
disappointment.
A
fan
wrote,
"Keerthy
don't
do
lime
this.
We
didn't
expect
this
from
you." Another
one
wrote,
"We
want
old
Keerthy
akka
back."
On
the
work
front,
Keerthy
has
had
a
busy
year
in
2022
and
it
looks
like
the
same
will
continue
in
2023,
too.
She
has
four
movies
in
her
kitty,
which
are
in
various
stages
of
production.
She
will
be
seen
playing
Chiranjeevi's
sister
in
the
upcoming
movie
Bhola
Shankar,
which
is
the
Telugu
remake
of
the
Tamil
move,
Vedalam,
which
starred
Ajith
Kumar
and
Lakshmi
Menon
in
the
head
roles.
Bhola
Shankar
is
one
of
the
highly
anticipated
movies
of
the
year
from
south
India.
She
has
another
Telugu
Movie
titled
Dasara.
It
is
expected
that
both
the
films' release
dates
will
be
announced
by
the
makers
soon.
It
is
also
reported
that
Keerthy
will
be
seen
playing
an
important
role
in
the
upcoming
Tamilovie
Maaveeran
starring
Sivakarthikeyan
in
the
lead
role.
The
Mahanati
actor
also
has
a
film
titled
Siren.
More
updates
about
these
upcoming
films
ate
expected
to
be
announced
by
the
respective
makers
soon.
