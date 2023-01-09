Burj Khalifa Lit Up For Yash's Birthday, Here's The Truth!

The two parts of KGF starring actor Yash have taken him to the next level. Actor Yash celebrated his birthday yesterday. There were lot of news about the popular actor on his birthday. One among the most important news is that Burj Khalifa lighting up for him on his birthday. Within few hours of this news being published in many magazines, Yash himself confirms that the news is absolutely fake.On this occasion, Hombale released the update of KGF 3 movie. This has excited Yash fans. Both the Yash starrer KGF and KGF 2 were well received internationally. Both these parts were manufactured by Homballe. In this case, the expectation of the third part of this film continues among the fans.

Following the success of KGF second part earlier, Hombale announced the third part of this film. But it is not confirmed. Meanwhile, the director of these films, Prashant Neel, has turned PC in his next film. Meanwhile, the question has arisen whether he will direct KGF 3.

The movie KGF 2 released last year was a huge hit with the fans. The film was critically acclaimed as being much better than the previous installment. Srinidhi Shetty acted opposite Yash in this film. Sanjay Dutt was menacing as the villain. Raveena Dandon, Prakashraj and others also played important characters.

Meanwhile, actor Yash is celebrating his 47th birthday today. On the occasion of his birthday, it was expected that the announcement of the science fiction film to be made with his performance would be made, but now the Hambale company, which produced KGF films, has taken the matter in hand.

Now Hambale has revealed the information about Yash's highly anticipated film KGF 3. Hambale, who shared wishes on Yash's birthday on his Twitter page today, also praised the film KGF 2. KGF 2 also said that the film is amazing.

Hambale mentioned in his post that the next monster is waiting soon. And the rocking star, who gave life to the dream character and took it to the next level, wished Yash a very happy birthday and wished him an amazing year ahead.

It is important to note that on Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, his photos were illuminated in colorful light at the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa. His pictures was screened at Dubai Burj Khalifa for the 4th year in a row. In such a situation, Yash fans and some media made a false statement about Burj Khalifa lighting up for Yash on his birthday. But the Superstar immediately responded that the news is not true.