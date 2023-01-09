Burj Khalifa Lit Up For Yash's Birthday, Here's The Truth!

The
two
parts
of
KGF
starring
actor
Yash
have
taken
him
to
the
next
level.
Actor
Yash
celebrated
his
birthday
yesterday.
There
were
lot
of
news
about
the
popular
actor
on
his
birthday.
One
among
the
most
important
news
is
that
Burj
Khalifa
lighting
up
for
him
on
his
birthday.
Within
few
hours
of
this
news
being
published
in
many
magazines,
Yash
himself
confirms
that
the
news
is
absolutely
fake.
On
this
occasion,
Hombale
released
the
update
of
KGF
3
movie.
This
has
excited
Yash
fans.
Both
the
Yash
starrer
KGF
and
KGF
2
were
well
received
internationally.
Both
these
parts
were
manufactured
by
Homballe.
In
this
case,
the
expectation
of
the
third
part
of
this
film
continues
among
the
fans.
Following
the
success
of
KGF
second
part
earlier,
Hombale
announced
the
third
part
of
this
film.
But
it
is
not
confirmed.
Meanwhile,
the
director
of
these
films,
Prashant
Neel,
has
turned
PC
in
his
next
film.
Meanwhile,
the
question
has
arisen
whether
he
will
direct
KGF
3.
The
movie
KGF
2
released
last
year
was
a
huge
hit
with
the
fans.
The
film
was
critically
acclaimed
as
being
much
better
than
the
previous
installment.
Srinidhi
Shetty
acted
opposite
Yash
in
this
film.
Sanjay
Dutt
was
menacing
as
the
villain.
Raveena
Dandon,
Prakashraj
and
others
also
played
important
characters.
Meanwhile,
actor
Yash
is
celebrating
his
47th
birthday
today.
On
the
occasion
of
his
birthday,
it
was
expected
that
the
announcement
of
the
science
fiction
film
to
be
made
with
his
performance
would
be
made,
but
now
the
Hambale
company,
which
produced
KGF
films,
has
taken
the
matter
in
hand.
Now
Hambale
has
revealed
the
information
about
Yash's
highly
anticipated
film
KGF
3.
Hambale,
who
shared
wishes
on
Yash's
birthday
on
his
Twitter
page
today,
also
praised
the
film
KGF
2.
KGF
2
also
said
that
the
film
is
amazing.
Hambale
mentioned
in
his
post
that
the
next
monster
is
waiting
soon.
And
the
rocking
star,
who
gave
life
to
the
dream
character
and
took
it
to
the
next
level,
wished
Yash
a
very
happy
birthday
and
wished
him
an
amazing
year
ahead.
It
is
important
to
note
that
on
Bollywood
actor
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
birthday,
his
photos
were
illuminated
in
colorful
light
at
the
world's
tallest
building,
Burj
Khalifa.
His
pictures
was
screened
at
Dubai
Burj
Khalifa
for
the
4th
year
in
a
row.
In
such
a
situation,
Yash
fans
and
some
media
made
a
false
statement
about
Burj
Khalifa
lighting
up
for
Yash
on
his
birthday.
But
the
Superstar
immediately
responded
that
the
news
is
not
true.
Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 8:54 [IST]