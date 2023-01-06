Chinmayi Criticizes Doctor Sharmika Saran, Says ‘When I Questioned Her, Everyone Condemned Me; But Now..’

"When I criticized Sharmika they scolded me as if I had committed some sin. Now many YouTube channels are competing and criticizing Sharmika" - says Chinmayi

Siddha doctor Sharmika, daughter of Bharatiya Janata Party minority leader Daisy, is now the 'talk of the town'.

For the past few days, netizens have been heavily criticizing Siddha doctor Sharmika, who has started talking about 'put aside science' and has been making non-scientific comments in her interviews.

While her mother Daisy Saran is famous for giving medical tips on television, Sharmika, a Siddha doctor, has sparked controversy when she gave an interview to YouTube channels asking them to put science aside.

"No science, no eating beef, an animal bigger than us", "Beyond having sex for the fetus, nature and God should cooperate. If a person is bad by character and committed sins, he will not give birth to a child. But if he is a good person, he can get a child." Sharmika said in her interviews.

A celebrity who worked with actor Vijay in Varisu dies suddenly due to a heart attack... The film crew is sadThe sudden death of Sunil Babu, who was working as a production designer for Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu, has left the film crew in a state of sadness.Actor Vijay's Varisu is releasing on January 11. While the recently released trailer of the film received a huge response, the release work of the film is currently going on in full swing. Meanwhile, the sudden death of Sunil Babu, who was working as a production designer in Varisu, has left the film crew in a state of sadness.Sunil Babu has worked as an art director and production designer in the film industry. He was 50 years old and had a sudden heart attack yesterday. Sunil Babu, who was admitted to a private hospital in Ernakulam and was undergoing treatment, died at 11 midnight yesterday. Many celebrities from the film world are condoling his death.Hailing from Mallapally in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, Sunil Babu has worked in various language films like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. After completing his college studies in Mysuru, he stepped into cinema as an assistant to famous art director Sabu Cyril. Sunil Babu has also worked as art director in more than 100 films.Sunil Babu has also won the Kerala Government Award for Best Art Director for Anandabhatram directed by renowned cinematographer Santhosh Sivan. He has a wife named Prema and a daughter named Arya Saraswati. Sunil Babu's last film was Vijay's Successor. His death before the release of the film has left the film crew in deep grief.

In this case, singer Chinmayi, who was the first to criticize Sharmika a few months ago, has commented on Sharmika's involvement in the controversy.

"A few days ago I uploaded a reaction video. 'Our skin is a big mouth. Don't put chemicals in it, don't put shampoo in it, it will get mixed in the blood,' said Sharmika. When I criticized her, everyone criticized me very badly. But now many people are sharing her video and criticizing Sharmika harshly. When I criticized her they scolded me as if I had committed some sin. I recently watched another video of Sharmika. 'If you are good, you will have a child, if you are bad, you will not give birth to a baby' she said. I know a child abuser, a rapist, a non-child abuser, all have children.

The surprising thing is that after criticizing me badly then, now many YouTube channels are competing and criticizing Sharmika, saying that I am pointing to it," said Chinmayi.

Earlier, Sharmika had said that breast cancer would occur if women defecate, but it is noteworthy that Parthiban, Joint Director of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, had said that action would be taken against Sharmika for giving such false information against medicine.