Cooku with Comali 4 Rumoured Contestants: Shivangi's Re-entry As Cook.. Ajith's Younger Brother Is Also There!
Apart from this, Raj Ayyappa, who played actor Ajith's younger brother in Valimai, is also set to make an entry as a cook this season. Similarly, actress Vichitra, who starred in Muthu with Rajinikanth is also in.
The
details
of
the
contestants
of
the
popular
reality
show
Cooku
with
Comali
have
been
revealed.
Cooku
with
Comali
is
one
of
the
favorite
reality
shows
of
small
screen
fans.
The
specialty
of
this
show
is
to
mix
serious
cooking
program
with
comedy.
Started
during
the
Corona
Lockdown,
the
show
was
a
stress
buster
show
for
many,
so
it
had
a
huge
reach
in
a
short
span
of
time.
Change
In
Comalies
Cooku
with
Comali
has
completed
three
seasons
so
far.
Vanitha
Vijayakumar
won
the
title
in
its
first
season.
Kani
became
the
title
winner
in
the
second
season
and
Sruthika
in
the
third
season.
With
a
hat-trick
of
wins
in
three
seasons,
the
fourth
season
of
the
show
is
now
underway.
The
fourth
season
of
Cook
with
Komali
is
going
on
air
from
January
28.
It
is
said
that
there
is
a
doubt
about
the
participation
of
the
actors
as
Comali
in
the
past
seasons
like
Bala
and
Qureshi
who
are
busy
in
the
films.
Instead
of
them,
Singapore
Deeban
and
GP
Muthu
have
been
fielded
as
Comalies.
Sudden
Twist
As
the
fans
were
thinking
that
Shivangi
will
not
participate
in
this
season,
now
in
a
sudden
twist
it
is
reported
that
she
is
going
to
play
the
role
of
a
cook
in
this
season.
Shivangi,
who
used
to
say
that
she
did
not
know
how
to
cook
when
she
was
a
clown,
has
surprised
many
with
the
news
that
she
is
now
going
to
become
a
cook.
Rumoured
Contestants
Apart
from
this,
Raj
Ayyappa,
who
played
actor
Ajith's
younger
brother
in
Valimai,
is
also
set
to
make
an
entry
as
a
cook
this
season.
Similarly,
actress
Vichitra,
who
starred
in
Muthu
with
Rajinikanth,
Naai
Sekar
director
Kishore,
and
serial
actor
VJ
Vishal
and
Sunitha
Gogoi,
who
participated
in
the
previous
season
as
Comali
are
rumoured
to
be
the
contestants
of
this
season.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 11:02 [IST]