Cooku with Comali 4 Rumoured Contestants: Shivangi's Re-entry As Cook.. Ajith's Younger Brother Is Also There!

Stress Buster Is Back

The details of the contestants of the popular reality show Cooku with Comali have been revealed.

Change In Comalies

Cooku with Comali is one of the favorite reality shows of small screen fans. The specialty of this show is to mix serious cooking program with comedy. Started during the Corona Lockdown, the show was a stress buster show for many, so it had a huge reach in a short span of time.

Cooku with Comali has completed three seasons so far. Vanitha Vijayakumar won the title in its first season. Kani became the title winner in the second season and Sruthika in the third season. With a hat-trick of wins in three seasons, the fourth season of the show is now underway.

Sudden Twist

The fourth season of Cook with Komali is going on air from January 28. It is said that there is a doubt about the participation of the actors as Comali in the past seasons like Bala and Qureshi who are busy in the films. Instead of them, Singapore Deeban and GP Muthu have been fielded as Comalies.

As the fans were thinking that Shivangi will not participate in this season, now in a sudden twist it is reported that she is going to play the role of a cook in this season. Shivangi, who used to say that she did not know how to cook when she was a clown, has surprised many with the news that she is now going to become a cook.

Rumoured Contestants

Apart from this, Raj Ayyappa, who played actor Ajith's younger brother in Valimai, is also set to make an entry as a cook this season. Similarly, actress Vichitra, who starred in Muthu with Rajinikanth, Naai Sekar director Kishore, and serial actor VJ Vishal and Sunitha Gogoi, who participated in the previous season as Comali are rumoured to be the contestants of this season.