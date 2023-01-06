Cooku With Komali Comes Back With 4th Season; GP Muthu On Board

In
an
exciting
piece
of
news
to
the
fans
of
Vijay
Television's
cooking
reality
show
Cooku
With
Komali,
the
makers
have
announced
that
the
show
is
back
with
the
fourth
season.
The
makers
also
released
a
promo
while
announcing
it,
which
features
the
the
celebrity
chefs:
Dhamu
and
Venkatesh
Bhatt.
The
promo
was
released
on
Friday
but
the
makers
have
not
revealed
when
the
new
season
will
be
launched.
In
the
promo
video,
the
makers
shared
who
all
will
be
a
part
of
the
show
this
season.
Rakshan
is
continuing
his
hosting
duties
in
the
upcoming
season,
too.
The
makers
also
announced
that
GP
Muthu
is
a
part
of
the
'Komalies'
who
will
be
assisting
the
chef
competitors.
In
case
you
didn't
know,
the
show
will
have
chefs
contending
with
each
other
implementing
new
concepts
that
the
judges
give
them.
The
chefs
will
be
assisted
by
'Komalies'
who
will
make
their
comical
presence
in
the
show.
The
comical
cookery
show
has
a
huge
fan
base
and
it
is
regarded
as
a
huge
stress
buster.
For
the
unversed,
Muthu
shot
to
fame
after
posting
videos
on
the
video
sharing
application
TikTok.Later
after
the
application's
ban
in
India,
he
started
creating
content
on
YouTube
and
Instagram.
Recently,
he
took
part
in
the
sixth
season
of
Bigg
Boss
and
opted
out
of
the
house
as
he
missed
his
son.
With
his
sensation,
GP
Muthu
has
been
collaborating
with
actors
and
movie
makers
such
as
Pradeep
Ranganathan
for
the
several
films' promotional
activities.
It
is
also
reported
that
Muthu
will
be
seen
playing
a
role
in
the
upcoming
film
Thunicu
led
by
Ajith
Kumar
and
Manju
Warrier.
The
film
directed
by
H
Vinoth
will
hit
the
theaters
on
January
11.
Recently,
Muthu
made
the
headlines
when
he
claimed
that
he
was
insulted
in
the
special
premiere
of
Nayanthara's
movie
Connect.
Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 21:20 [IST]