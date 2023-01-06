Cooku With Komali Comes Back With 4th Season; GP Muthu On Board

In an exciting piece of news to the fans of Vijay Television's cooking reality show Cooku With Komali, the makers have announced that the show is back with the fourth season. The makers also released a promo while announcing it, which features the the celebrity chefs: Dhamu and Venkatesh Bhatt.

The promo was released on Friday but the makers have not revealed when the new season will be launched. In the promo video, the makers shared who all will be a part of the show this season. Rakshan is continuing his hosting duties in the upcoming season, too. The makers also announced that GP Muthu is a part of the 'Komalies' who will be assisting the chef competitors.

In case you didn't know, the show will have chefs contending with each other implementing new concepts that the judges give them. The chefs will be assisted by 'Komalies' who will make their comical presence in the show. The comical cookery show has a huge fan base and it is regarded as a huge stress buster.

For the unversed, Muthu shot to fame after posting videos on the video sharing application TikTok.Later after the application's ban in India, he started creating content on YouTube and Instagram. Recently, he took part in the sixth season of Bigg Boss and opted out of the house as he missed his son.

With his sensation, GP Muthu has been collaborating with actors and movie makers such as Pradeep Ranganathan for the several films' promotional activities. It is also reported that Muthu will be seen playing a role in the upcoming film Thunicu led by Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier. The film directed by H Vinoth will hit the theaters on January 11.

Recently, Muthu made the headlines when he claimed that he was insulted in the special premiere of Nayanthara's movie Connect.