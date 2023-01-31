Dancer Ramesh Got Beaten Up By His Second Wife Before Death: Shocking Video Leaked!
Dancer
Ramesh
who
acted
in
Ajith
Kumar
starrer
Thunivu
committed
suicide.
Now
the
video
of
him
being
assaulted
by
his
second
wife
has
been
released.
Dancer
Ramesh
became
famous
for
his
dancing
skills
in
Tik
Tok
videos
and
Instagram
Reels.
Ramesh
later
became
a
dancer
in
popular
TV
Show
Dance
Jodi
Dance.
Then
he
has
got
an
opportunity
to
act
in
films.
Later,
it
is
said
that
he
acted
in
Jailer
movie
starring
Superstar
Rajinikanth.
The
question
of
many
people
is
about
the
cause
of
his
death
who
committed
suicide
from
the
10th
floor
a
few
days
ago.
In
this
case,
his
first
wife
released
the
video
of
dancer
Ramesh
being
assaulted
by
his
second
wife
with
a
stick
in
her
hand.
In
this
video,
Ramesh
is
seen
begging
with
a
table
fan
in
his
hand.
On
the
other
side
behind
the
camera,
both
his
wife
and
daughter
are
demanding
his
death.
At
one
point,
his
second
wife's
daughter
is
recorded
asking
if
she
wants
a
noose
when
he
says
that
he
is
going
to
die,
and
at
the
end
of
the
video,
his
second
wife
is
seen
sitting
in
a
sofa
with
a
stick
in
her
hand.
On
his
birthday
,
he
committed
suicide
by
jumping
down
from
the
10th
floor
while
visiting
his
first
wife.
While
the
reason
for
this
is
said
to
be
his
second
wife,
more
information
has
now
been
revealed
though
this
video.