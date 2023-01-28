Dancer Ramesh Suicide: Thunivu Actor Jumps From Tenth Floor And Dies; Film Industry In Shock!

Opportunities do not come easily to everyone. For that many people have faced many struggles and many humiliations. Dancer Ramesh is one such person. He comes from a financially low-class family and got famous.

Dancer Ramesh became popular as his talent was recognized through the show Dance Jodi Dance in Zee Tamil. He suddenly committed suicide yesterday by jumping from the tenth floor of a building. This news has left the entire film industry in shock. In this situation, the fact that he committed suicide on his birthday has made his fans sad.

Opportunities do not come easily to everyone. For that many people have faced many struggles and many humiliations. Dancer Ramesh is one such person. He comes from a financially low-class family and is famous on social media for his dancing skills. Although he got a chance and fame at the age of 50, his early life was filled with tragedy. Ramesh, who comes from Moore Market area in Chennai, became popular on social media sites like Tik Tok and Instagram with his Michael Jackson dance videos.

Dancer Ramesh has been working as a daily wage worker in roadside shops in Moore Market area of Chennai. When he hears a song in the middle of the work, he dances to the tune and keeps the people there in awe. Many people who come to the shop after seeing his dance are praising him. Then the boys of his area called him Dancer Ramesh. Apart from that, he has been struggling for 20 years to somehow succeed in cinema. With the help of his younger brother and friends, Ramesh, who can do Prabhu Deva's dance moves perfectly, has started releasing dance videos of himself.

Initially, when his Tik Tok video became popular, he got a call from Zee Tamil. At that time he had no money to even go there. He has three daughters. While they are working in a famous textile store, they have sent him to show his skills. He created a stir with his talent and by imitating Baba Master on the Zee Tamil dance show. Many young dancers appreciated his extra-ordinary dance moves.

It was only after Zee Tamil show that dancer Ramesh got an opportunity to act in Ajith starrer Thunivu. Not only that, the dancer Ramesh has also acted in the film Jailer, directed by Nelson and starring Supersatr Rajinikanth. In this situation, dancer Ramesh, who went to Pulyanthoppu KB Park residence on his birthday, committed suicide by jumping from the tenth floor of the residence. This has made many of his fans sad.