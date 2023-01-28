Dancer Ramesh Suicide: Thunivu Actor Jumps From Tenth Floor And Dies; Film Industry In Shock!

Dancer
Ramesh
became
popular
as
his
talent
was
recognized
through
the
show
Dance
Jodi
Dance
in
Zee
Tamil.
He
suddenly
committed
suicide
yesterday
by
jumping
from
the
tenth
floor
of
a
building.
This
news
has
left
the
entire
film
industry
in
shock.
In
this
situation,
the
fact
that
he
committed
suicide
on
his
birthday
has
made
his
fans
sad.
Opportunities
do
not
come
easily
to
everyone.
For
that
many
people
have
faced
many
struggles
and
many
humiliations.
Dancer
Ramesh
is
one
such
person.
He
comes
from
a
financially
low-class
family
and
is
famous
on
social
media
for
his
dancing
skills.
Although
he
got
a
chance
and
fame
at
the
age
of
50,
his
early
life
was
filled
with
tragedy.
Ramesh,
who
comes
from
Moore
Market
area
in
Chennai,
became
popular
on
social
media
sites
like
Tik
Tok
and
Instagram
with
his
Michael
Jackson
dance
videos.
Dancer
Ramesh
has
been
working
as
a
daily
wage
worker
in
roadside
shops
in
Moore
Market
area
of
Chennai.
When
he
hears
a
song
in
the
middle
of
the
work,
he
dances
to
the
tune
and
keeps
the
people
there
in
awe.
Many
people
who
come
to
the
shop
after
seeing
his
dance
are
praising
him.
Then
the
boys
of
his
area
called
him
Dancer
Ramesh.
Apart
from
that,
he
has
been
struggling
for
20
years
to
somehow
succeed
in
cinema.
With
the
help
of
his
younger
brother
and
friends,
Ramesh,
who
can
do
Prabhu
Deva's
dance
moves
perfectly,
has
started
releasing
dance
videos
of
himself.
Initially,
when
his
Tik
Tok
video
became
popular,
he
got
a
call
from
Zee
Tamil.
At
that
time
he
had
no
money
to
even
go
there.
He
has
three
daughters.
While
they
are
working
in
a
famous
textile
store,
they
have
sent
him
to
show
his
skills.
He
created
a
stir
with
his
talent
and
by
imitating
Baba
Master
on
the
Zee
Tamil
dance
show.
Many
young
dancers
appreciated
his
extra-ordinary
dance
moves.
It
was
only
after
Zee
Tamil
show
that
dancer
Ramesh
got
an
opportunity
to
act
in
Ajith
starrer
Thunivu.
Not
only
that,
the
dancer
Ramesh
has
also
acted
in
the
film
Jailer,
directed
by
Nelson
and
starring
Supersatr
Rajinikanth.
In
this
situation,
dancer
Ramesh,
who
went
to
Pulyanthoppu
KB
Park
residence
on
his
birthday,
committed
suicide
by
jumping
from
the
tenth
floor
of
the
residence.
This
has
made
many
of
his
fans
sad.
Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 8:39 [IST]