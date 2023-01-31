Director Mohan G Attacks Film Critic Anthanan For Trolling Bakasuran: Says ‘Don’t Speak About It..' - Deets In

Anthanan's
Take
On
The
Clash
Mohan
G,
who
directed
the
films
Pazhaya
Vannarappettai,
Draupati,
Rudra
Thandavam,
is
ready
with
his
next
film
Bakasuran
starring
Selvaraghavan.
The
film
is
slated
to
release
on
February
17,
2023.
It
is
important
to
note
that
Vaathi
starring
Selvaraghavan's
brother
Dhanush
is
also
releasing
on
the
same
date.
Film
critic
and
journalist
Anthanan
gave
an
exclusive
interview
to
our
FilmiBeat
Youtube
channel
recently.
He
is
popularly
known
as
Valai
Pechu
Anthanan. He
was
asked
about
the
clash
between
movies
Vaathi
&
Bakasuran.
Anthanan
answered
in
a
funny
way
that
it
is
not
fair
to
compare
Vaathi
with
Bakasuran.
Mohan
G
got
tempted
by
seeing
this
and
posted
his
comments
on
social
media.
Bakasuran
Is
All
Set
To
Hit
The
Screens
Mohan
ji,
who
directed
the
films
Pazhaya
Vannarappettai,
Draupati,
Rudra
Thandavam,
is
ready
with
his
next
film
Bakasuran.
Actors
Selvaraghavan
and
Natty
are
playing
the
lead
roles
in
this
film.
Apart
from
them,
Radharavi,
producer
K
Rajan,
Saravana
Subbiah,
Devdarshini
have
also
joined
Bakasuran.
Sam
CS
scores
the
background
music
for
the
film.
Farooq,
who
has
done
cinematography
for
Mohan
G's
previous
films,
has
worked
as
the
cinematographer.
The
shooting
started
last
April
and
ended
on
July
18,
2022.
Following
this,
the
post-production
work
of
Bakasuran
film
is
completed
and
the
film
is
ready
for
release.
The
trailer
of
the
film
was
released
on
the
5th
of
December
2022.
About
Women
Working
In
Massage
Center?
The
trailer
of
Bakasuran
movie
has
some
controversial
dialogues
and
the
film
is
said
to
be
based
on
true
events.
And
in
an
interview,
the
director
of
the
film,
Mohan
G
said,
"How
do
women
who
work
in
massage
centers,
spa
etc.
all
over
Tamilnadu
get
into
that
business?
It
is
focused
in
the
film.
There
are
many
true
incidents
in
this." Due
to
this,
Bakasuran
movie
is
highly
expected
by
the
fans.
Meanwhile,
it
has
been
announced
that
Bakasuran
will
release
on
February
17.
On
the
same
date,
actor
Dhanush's
film
Vaathi
is
also
releasing.
For
the
first
time,
Selvaraghavan
and
his
brother
Dhanush's
films
are
clashing
on
the
same
day.
It
created
great
anticipation
among
fans.
The
Real
Clash
Meanwhile,
Anthanan,
a
film
critic
and
journalist,
gave
an
exclusive
interview
to
our
FilmiBeat
Tamil
YouTube
channel.
He
was
asked
about
the
clash
between
the
movies
Vaathi
and
Bakasuran.
He
said
"What
kind
of
film..
how
much
budget..
can
you
tell
me
the
name
of
a
film
that
is
competing
with
it..
is
this
fair
to
compare
them...
what
is
the
history
of
Mohan
G's
cinema?...
what
is
the
quality
of
his
previous
films...
we
will
have
to
see
all
these
before
comparing
it."
He
also
added
that
it
was
irritating
to
use
the
word
competition
between
these
two
films.
Seeing
this,
director
Mohan
G
got
angry
and
responded
on
his
Twitter
page.
In
that
he
said,
"Sir..
you
don't
want
to
talk
about
Bakasuran
movie
sir..
stand
aside
and
watch
it
sir..
we
don't
have
a
big
budget
to
compete
sir..
but
we
will
definitely
become
the
talk
of
the
town..
only
17
days
left
sir.."
This
clash
between
Mohan
G
and
Anthanan
created
a
stir
in
the
film
industry.