‘Don't Spend Much Time To Cinema’ – Thunivu Director H Vinoth’s Controversial Statement Create Strong Debates!

"There
is
no
need
to
spend
so
much
time
on
cinema.
What
can
a
hero
and
a
production
team
do
in
return?
You
spend
so
much
time!"
-
H
Vinoth
This
year
Pongal
is
special
for
Tamil
cinema
fans.
Because
after
8
years,
Vijay
and
Ajith's
films
are
directly
clashing.
On
the
one
hand,
both
the
film
crews
are
engaged
in
intensive
promotion
work,
on
the
other
hand,
the
expectation
has
already
arisen
as
to
which
film
is
going
to
be
a
hit.
Director
H
Vinoth,
speaking
at
one
of
the
Thunivu
movie
promotions,
said
that
fans
do
not
need
to
spend
so
much
time
on
cinema.
Speaking
in
an
interview
to
a
private
channel
earlier,
director
H
Vinoth
said,
"Promotion
is
the
time
and
dedication
of
all
the
big
actors
given
by
their
fans.
No
one
can
do
that
promotion
even
if
they
spend
a
hundred
crores.
They
spend
so
much
time.
This
creates
a
build
up.
It
comes
down
to
how
much
I
have
done
for
you.
But
what
can
a
hero
and
a
production
team
do
in
return?
You
spend
so
much
time!
Ramadas,
Annan
Thirumavalavan,
all
these
people
are
angry
that
people
are
spending
too
much
time
in
cinema.
It's
true.
No
need
to
spend
so
much
time
on
cinema.
If
the
film
is
releasing
for
Pongal,
the
reservation
for
the
film
is
open
3
days
before.
You
can
watch
the
trailer
and
poster
of
any
movie
and
tell
four
people
if
you
like
it.
If
another
movie
is
good,
if
you
have
the
money,
go
and
see
that
too.
That's
how
much
time
you
have
to
spend
on
that
movie.
"No
one
can
spend
your
time
better
than
you."
His
statement
has
created
strong
debate
not
only
in
film
industry
but
also
among
Ajith
fans.
People
started
saying
that
how
dare
he
can
speak
such
things
in
an
interview
during
a
time
of
Ajith
Kumar's
movie
release
that
too
along
with
a
Vijay's
film.
Whereas
on
the
other
hand,
netizens
and
neutral
fans
stands
with
H
Vinoth's
statement.
