E Ramadoss Passes Away: Writer, Director & Actor E Ramadoss Dies Due To Heart Attack; Film Industry In Shock!

May
Your
Soul
Rest
In
Peace
Sir
E
Ramadoss,
who
was
a
versatile
actor,
director
and
writer,
passed
away
due
to
a
heart
attack.
He
is
66
years
old.
Actor
E
Ramadoss,
who
played
various
character
roles
in
Tamil
cinema,
passed
away.
E
Ramadoss
came
fro
his
native
Vilupuram
to
Chennai
with
a
passion
for
cinema.
He
started
his
journey
as
a
writer
in
the
early
period
and
later
ventured
as
a
director.
Popular
Actor
Films
like
Raja
Raja
Than,
Swayamvaram,
Ravanan,
Aayiram
Pookkal
Marlattum,
Vaazhga
Jananayagam,
Nejnam
Undu
Naermai
Undu
were
released
under
his
direction.
He
has
also
worked
in
many
films
as
a
writer.
Ramadoss,
who
has
been
focusing
on
acting
for
the
past
few
years,
has
been
playing
character
roles
in
various
leading
actors'
films.
Film
Industry
In
Shock
In
particular,
he
acted
in
various
hit
films
like
Sivakarthikeyan's
Kaaki
Sattai,
Vetrimaran's
Visaaranai,
Nayanthara's
Aram,
Vijay
Sethupathi's
Vikram
Veda,
and
Dhanush's
Maari
2.
Meanwhile,
E
Ramadoss
passed
away
due
to
a
sudden
heart
attack
last
night.
His
death
has
caused
great
sadness
among
the
film
industry.
Many
celebrities
are
condoling
his
death.
His
son
Kalachelvan
has
confirmed
the
news
of
his
death
on
social
media.
In
this
regard,
he
posted:
"My
father,
director,
writer,
actor
E.
Ramadoss
passed
away
due
to
a
heart
attack.
I
am
sad
to
inform
you
that
his
last
rites
will
be
held
at
his
residence
on
24/01/2023
at
11
am."
Heart
Attack
