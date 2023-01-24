E Ramadoss Passes Away: Writer, Director & Actor E Ramadoss Dies Due To Heart Attack; Film Industry In Shock!

May Your Soul Rest In Peace Sir

E Ramadoss, who was a versatile actor, director and writer, passed away due to a heart attack. He is 66 years old.

Actor E Ramadoss, who played various character roles in Tamil cinema, passed away. E Ramadoss came fro his native Vilupuram to Chennai with a passion for cinema. He started his journey as a writer in the early period and later ventured as a director.

Popular Actor

Films like Raja Raja Than, Swayamvaram, Ravanan, Aayiram Pookkal Marlattum, Vaazhga Jananayagam, Nejnam Undu Naermai Undu were released under his direction. He has also worked in many films as a writer. Ramadoss, who has been focusing on acting for the past few years, has been playing character roles in various leading actors' films.

Film Industry In Shock

In particular, he acted in various hit films like Sivakarthikeyan's Kaaki Sattai, Vetrimaran's Visaaranai, Nayanthara's Aram, Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram Veda, and Dhanush's Maari 2. Meanwhile, E Ramadoss passed away due to a sudden heart attack last night. His death has caused great sadness among the film industry. Many celebrities are condoling his death.

His son Kalachelvan has confirmed the news of his death on social media. In this regard, he posted: "My father, director, writer, actor E. Ramadoss passed away due to a heart attack. I am sad to inform you that his last rites will be held at his residence on 24/01/2023 at 11 am."

Heart Attack

His son Kalaichelvan has confirmed the news of his death on social media. In this regard, he posted: "My father, director, writer, actor E Ramadoss passed away due to a heart attack. I am sad to inform you that his last rites will be held at his residence on 24/01/2023 at 11 am."