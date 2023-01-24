Fans Trend Ajith's Thunivu As 'First Blockbuster Of 2023' On Twitter With More Than 10K Tweets!

Ajith
Kumar's
latest
action-heist
movie
Thunivu
was
one
of
the
most-prestigious
Pongal
releases
in
Tamil
Nadu.
The
movie
brought
together
Thala
Ajith
and
Thalapathy
Vijay's
Varisu
clash
at
the
box
office,
which
was
a
matter
of
pride
for
the
respective
fans.
The
movies
gained
equally
positive
reviews
and
performed
exceptionally
at
the
regional
box
office.
However,
on
January
24,
a
wave
of
the
'First
Blockbuster
of
2023'
trend
was
started
by
the
fans
of
Ajith,
referring
to
Thunivu.
Ajith
Kumar
Thunivu
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
With
a
hashtag,
'First
blockbuster
of
2023',
more
than
10.5
k
tweets
appeared
on
Twitter
on
Tuesday.
Thunivu
marks
the
third
collaboration
between
director
H
Vinoth
and
actor
Ajith.
The
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Boney
Kapoor's
Bayview
Projects
LLP
in
association
with
Zee
Studios.
Hyperactive
fans
of
the
star
hero
have
taken
to
their
social
media
handles
to
share
their
affection
and
love
for
Ajith
and
Thunivu.
They
trended
Thunivu
for
various
reasons
and
check
out
their
reactions
here: