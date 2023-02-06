Hansika Motwani Says, ‘When An Actress Gets Married, Congratulate Her. But Don’t Do THIS..’

Actress
Hansika
Motwani,
who
is
one
of
the
leading
heroines
of
the
Indian
film
world,
made
her
debut
as
a
heroine
in
the
Tamil
film
'Maappillai' starring
Dhanush
as
the
male
lead.
Then
he
acted
in
many
important
films
including
'Engeyum
Kadhal',
'Oru
Kal
Oru
Kannaadi',
'Maan
Karaate'
and
'Aranmanai'.
She
acted
with
leading
actors
like
Vijay,
Suriya,
Karthi,
SivaKarthikeyan
and
Dhanush.
Hansika
has
become
one
of
the
leading
actresses
in
South
India
by
acting
in
Tamil
as
well
as
Telugu
films.
Currently,
Hansika
has
signed
a
contract
to
act
in
many
films
including
'My
Name
is
Shruti',
'Rowdy
Baby',
'Guardian',
'Partner'
and
'105
Minutes'.
Hansika
has
also
acted
in
the
upcoming
web
series
'MY3'
directed
by
M
Rajesh.
The
webseries
is
expected
to
release
soon.
Recently,
actress
Hansika
got
married
to
famous
businessman
Sohail
Katuria.
Their
wedding
was
grandly
held
in
the
450-year-old
Jaipur
Palace.
The
wedding,
where
only
family
and
friends
were
allowed,
is
currently
slated
to
air
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar.
According
to
this,
their
wedding
show
called
'Hanshika's
Love
Hadi
Drama'
will
be
released
on
February
10,
2023.
Director
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon
has
lent
his
voice
for
this
series.
Now
that
the
series
is
about
to
release,
Hansika
shared
a
lot
of
interesting
information
about
the
wedding
and
the
wedding
series
in
an
exclusive
interview
with
a
popular
media
portal.
In
this,
Hansika
talked
about
continuing
in
the
film
industry
after
marriage.
"I
have
7
films
in
my
hand
now.
This
year
is
also
for
me.
I
don't
believe
that
I
won't
be
able
to
continue
in
the
film
industry
after
marriage.
We
have
grown
up.
We
started
making
films
centered
on
women
and
today
we
have
grown
into
international
films
instead
of
South
Indian
and
North
Indian
films.
We
also
go
to
awards
like
the
Oscars.
So
we
should
not
think
that
the
marriage
is
over
and
the
journey
to
the
film
industry
is
over.
When
an
actress
gets
married,
congratulate
her
and
then
ask
her
a
question
about
her
next
film.
That
would
be
fine.
I
have
been
getting
a
lot
of
film
opportunities.
I
started
acting
within
five
days
of
my
marriage".
Said
Hansika
Motwani.
