Hansika Motwani Says, ‘When An Actress Gets Married, Congratulate Her. But Don’t Do THIS..’

Actress Hansika Motwani, who is one of the leading heroines of the Indian film world, made her debut as a heroine in the Tamil film 'Maappillai' starring Dhanush as the male lead. Then he acted in many important films including 'Engeyum Kadhal', 'Oru Kal Oru Kannaadi', 'Maan Karaate' and 'Aranmanai'. She acted with leading actors like Vijay, Suriya, Karthi, SivaKarthikeyan and Dhanush.

Hansika has become one of the leading actresses in South India by acting in Tamil as well as Telugu films. Currently, Hansika has signed a contract to act in many films including 'My Name is Shruti', 'Rowdy Baby', 'Guardian', 'Partner' and '105 Minutes'. Hansika has also acted in the upcoming web series 'MY3' directed by M Rajesh. The webseries is expected to release soon.

Recently, actress Hansika got married to famous businessman Sohail Katuria. Their wedding was grandly held in the 450-year-old Jaipur Palace. The wedding, where only family and friends were allowed, is currently slated to air on Disney Plus Hotstar. According to this, their wedding show called 'Hanshika's Love Hadi Drama' will be released on February 10, 2023. Director Gautham Vasudev Menon has lent his voice for this series. Now that the series is about to release, Hansika shared a lot of interesting information about the wedding and the wedding series in an exclusive interview with a popular media portal. In this, Hansika talked about continuing in the film industry after marriage.

"I have 7 films in my hand now. This year is also for me. I don't believe that I won't be able to continue in the film industry after marriage. We have grown up. We started making films centered on women and today we have grown into international films instead of South Indian and North Indian films. We also go to awards like the Oscars. So we should not think that the marriage is over and the journey to the film industry is over. When an actress gets married, congratulate her and then ask her a question about her next film. That would be fine. I have been getting a lot of film opportunities. I started acting within five days of my marriage". Said Hansika Motwani.

