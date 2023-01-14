Have You Seen Manju Warrier's Daughter Meenakshi? She Looks Excatly Like Her Mom!

Manju
Warrier
is
one
of
the
popular
actresses
in
Malayalam
film
industry.
He
made
his
debut
in
the
Tamil
film
Asuran
starring
Dhanush.
The
movie
got
him
good
reception
in
Tamil.
Following
this,
Ajith
acted
as
the
heroine
in
Thadvu,
which
was
released
on
the
11th.
The
movie
is
getting
huge
response
among
the
people.
Actress
Manju
Warrier
married
Malayalam
actor
Dileep
in
1998.
They
also
have
a
daughter
Meenakshi.
They
lived
together
for
many
years
and
got
divorced
in
2015.
In
this
case,
the
latest
photos
of
actress
Manju
Warrier's
daughter
Meenakshi
are
now
out.
Many
fans
who
saw
this,
this
is
the
daughter
of
our
Manju
Warrior!
People
are
commenting
that
she
looks
exactly
like
Manju
Warrier.
Actor
Ajith,
who
is
a
Kollywood
star,
has
been
in
the
presence
of
Tamil
cinema
for
many
years.
The
film
Thunivu
in
which
he
acted
was
released
on
the
11th
along
with
the
film
Varisu
starring
Thalapathy
Vijay.
The
film
was
directed
by
H
Vinoth
and
released
theatrically
by
Red
Giant.
Samuthirakani,
Satish,
Pavni,
Aamir
have
also
acted
in
the
film.
Malayalam
actress
Manju
Warrier
played
the
lead
role.
Manju
Wariyer
is
popular
among
people
with
the
film
'Asuran'
which
was
directed
by
Vetrimaaran.
This
film
was
a
huge
success.
Malayalam
actress
Manju
Variyar
has
attracted
the
attention
of
Tamil
fans
by
acting
opposite
Dhanush
in
this
film.
Although
she
is
not
a
famous
actress
in
Tamil,
she
is
one
of
the
most
popular
actresses
in
the
Malayalam
film
world.
Apart
from
that,
she
is
called
'Lady
Superstar' in
Malayalam
film
world.
Following
this,
Manju
Warrier
is
getting
a
lot
of
film
opportunities
in
Tamil.
Initially,
actress
Manju
Warrier
was
acting
in
commercial
films.
She
made
her
debut
in
Malayalam
with
the
movie
'Sakshyam'
released
in
1995.
Since
then
she
has
acted
in
various
Malayalam
films.
Also,
it
is
noted
that
Manju
Warrier
is
the
ex-wife
of
actor
Dileep,
who
was
accused
in
a
harrasment
case.
Actor
Dileep
and
actress
Manju
Warrier
were
in
love
with
each
other.
Then
both
of
them
got
married
in
1998.
Due
to
differences
of
opinion
between
the
two
of
them,
both
of
them
mutually
got
divorced
and
separated.
They
have
a
daughter
Meenakshi.
It
is
in
this
situation
that
Manju
Warrier's
daughter
Meenakshi's
photos
are
now
going
viral
on
social
media.
Watching
this,
the
fans
are
commenting
that
Manju
Warrier,
who
starred
in
the
movie
"Thunivu",
has
such
a
big
and
beautiful
daughter.
It
is
also
worth
noting
that
Manju
Warrier
had
acted
as
a
mass
heroine
handling
modern
guns
in
the
film
"Thunivu" with
Ajith.