Have You Seen Manju Warrier's Daughter Meenakshi? She Looks Excatly Like Her Mom!

Actress Manju Warrier married Malayalam actor Dileep in 1998. They also have a daughter Meenakshi. They lived together for many years and got divorced in 2015. Photos of actress Manju Warrier's daughter are out now.

Manju Warrier is one of the popular actresses in Malayalam film industry. He made his debut in the Tamil film Asuran starring Dhanush.

The movie got him good reception in Tamil. Following this, Ajith acted as the heroine in Thadvu, which was released on the 11th. The movie is getting huge response among the people.

In this case, the latest photos of actress Manju Warrier's daughter Meenakshi are now out.

Many fans who saw this, this is the daughter of our Manju Warrior! People are commenting that she looks exactly like Manju Warrier.

Actor Ajith, who is a Kollywood star, has been in the presence of Tamil cinema for many years. The film Thunivu in which he acted was released on the 11th along with the film Varisu starring Thalapathy Vijay. The film was directed by H Vinoth and released theatrically by Red Giant. Samuthirakani, Satish, Pavni, Aamir have also acted in the film. Malayalam actress Manju Warrier played the lead role.

Manju Wariyer is popular among people with the film 'Asuran' which was directed by Vetrimaaran. This film was a huge success. Malayalam actress Manju Variyar has attracted the attention of Tamil fans by acting opposite Dhanush in this film. Although she is not a famous actress in Tamil, she is one of the most popular actresses in the Malayalam film world.

Apart from that, she is called 'Lady Superstar' in Malayalam film world. Following this, Manju Warrier is getting a lot of film opportunities in Tamil. Initially, actress Manju Warrier was acting in commercial films. She made her debut in Malayalam with the movie 'Sakshyam' released in 1995. Since then she has acted in various Malayalam films.

Also, it is noted that Manju Warrier is the ex-wife of actor Dileep, who was accused in a harrasment case. Actor Dileep and actress Manju Warrier were in love with each other. Then both of them got married in 1998. Due to differences of opinion between the two of them, both of them mutually got divorced and separated. They have a daughter Meenakshi.

It is in this situation that Manju Warrier's daughter Meenakshi's photos are now going viral on social media. Watching this, the fans are commenting that Manju Warrier, who starred in the movie "Thunivu", has such a big and beautiful daughter. It is also worth noting that Manju Warrier had acted as a mass heroine handling modern guns in the film "Thunivu" with Ajith.