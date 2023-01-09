'He Doesn't Allow His Actors To Grow': Muthukaalai Blames Vadivelu For Naai Sekar Returns Failure!

Actor
Muthukkalai
commented
on
the
reason
for
the
failure
of
Vadivelu
starrer
Naai
Sekar
Returns.
Vadivelu,
who
was
a
leading
comedian
of
Tamil
cinema,
made
a
re-entry
after
a
long
time
with
Naai
Sekar
Returns.
Directed
by
Suraj,
the
film
was
produced
by
Lyca.
Santhosh
Narayanan
composed
the
music
for
the
film.
The
film
also
starred
Anandraj,
Shivangi
of
Cook
with
Komali
fame,
Vignesh
Kanth,
Redin
Kingsley
and
others.
But
Naai
Sekar
Returns
was
a
flop
as
there
were
no
good
comedy
sequences.
Following
this,
it
was
released
as
an
OTT
release
on
the
Netflix
website
on
January
6,
2023.
Meanwhile,
actor
Muthukaalai,
one
of
the
famous
actors
who
appeared
in
comedy
scenes
with
Vadivel,
met
the
media
after
participating
in
an
event
in
Tiruvarur.
"I
told
earlier
itself.
He
doesn't
allow
his
actors
to
grow.
This
is
not
happening
today
or
yesterday.
It
has
been
going
on
since
the
time
of
NSK,
Thangavelu,
Chandrababu,
Nagesh,
Thenkai
Srinivasan,
Goundamani
and
Senthil.
Vadivelu
is
not
an
exception.
He
believes
if
another
person
like
him
comes
to
his
place,
then
his
place
will
go
away.
Therefore,
everyone
including
Vadivelu
is
clear
in
making
sure
that
others
do
not
come
to
their
place,
and
if
we
have
the
ability,
we
should
keep
going.
Aspired
to
continue
as
a
stunt
master,
the
compulsion
of
time
turned
me
into
a
comedian.
When
I
direct
a
film,
I
will
set
up
the
stunts
myself."
After
this,
he
was
asked
for
what
reason
do
you
think
Vadivelu
starrer
Naai
Sekar
Returns
failed.
Muthukaalai
said,
"Many
people
have
given
reasons
for
this.
I
would
say,
'Fate
did
its
job
perfectly'.
Because
when
Vadivelu
is
acting,
he
always
feel
that
he
should
only
look
good.
We
should
act
thinking
that
the
scene
should
be
better.
Now
people
acted
with
Vadivelu
thinking
that
they
also
want
to
get
better.
That
might
be
the
reason
for
the
failure
of
Naai
Sekar
Returns.
Apart
from
that,
there
is
no
need
for
people
to
watch
a
Vadivelu
film
without
good
comedy."