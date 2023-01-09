'He Doesn't Allow His Actors To Grow': Muthukaalai Blames Vadivelu For Naai Sekar Returns Failure!

Actor Muthukkalai commented on the reason for the failure of Vadivelu starrer Naai Sekar Returns.

Vadivelu, who was a leading comedian of Tamil cinema, made a re-entry after a long time with Naai Sekar Returns. Directed by Suraj, the film was produced by Lyca. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music for the film. The film also starred Anandraj, Shivangi of Cook with Komali fame, Vignesh Kanth, Redin Kingsley and others. But Naai Sekar Returns was a flop as there were no good comedy sequences.

Following this, it was released as an OTT release on the Netflix website on January 6, 2023. Meanwhile, actor Muthukaalai, one of the famous actors who appeared in comedy scenes with Vadivel, met the media after participating in an event in Tiruvarur.

"I told earlier itself. He doesn't allow his actors to grow. This is not happening today or yesterday. It has been going on since the time of NSK, Thangavelu, Chandrababu, Nagesh, Thenkai Srinivasan, Goundamani and Senthil. Vadivelu is not an exception. He believes if another person like him comes to his place, then his place will go away. Therefore, everyone including Vadivelu is clear in making sure that others do not come to their place, and if we have the ability, we should keep going.

Aspired to continue as a stunt master, the compulsion of time turned me into a comedian. When I direct a film, I will set up the stunts myself."

After this, he was asked for what reason do you think Vadivelu starrer Naai Sekar Returns failed. Muthukaalai said, "Many people have given reasons for this. I would say, 'Fate did its job perfectly'. Because when Vadivelu is acting, he always feel that he should only look good. We should act thinking that the scene should be better.

Now people acted with Vadivelu thinking that they also want to get better. That might be the reason for the failure of Naai Sekar Returns. Apart from that, there is no need for people to watch a Vadivelu film without good comedy."