Aishwarya Lekshmi Confirms Relationship With Arjun Das; Couple's Cute Pic Goes Viral

Actor
Arjun
Das,
who
played
a
villainous
role
with
a
raspy
voice
in
Kaathi,
is
in
love
with
actress
Aishwarya
Lakshmi.
Poonguzhaliye
has
expressed
her
love
by
posting
a
photo
of
the
two
together
on
her
Instagram
page.
Actress
Aishwarya
Lakshmi
acted
in
numerous
Tamil
films
last
year
and
became
the
instant
dream
girl
of
the
fans,
but
she
has
suddenly
broken
the
hearts
of
many
young
people.
Like
the
recently
released
Gatta
Kusthi
movie,
comments
are
flying
that
the
Tamil
Nadu
boy
has
been
corrected
by
the
Kerala
girl.
Gatta
Kusthi
heroine
Aishwarya
Lekshmi,
who
played
a
flower
girl
in
Ponniyin
Selvan,
has
officially
announced
her
romance
with
actor
Arjun
Das
on
her
Instagram
page.
Arjun
Das
has
expressed
his
love
by
posting
a
romantic
picture
of
Badu
leaning
on
Das's
shoulder
and
adding
a
heart
symbol.
Chennai
boy
Arjun
Das
is
32
years
old.
Arjun
Das
made
his
debut
in
Tamil
cinema
with
the
2012
film
Peruman.
He
has
a
unique
voice
like
Raghuvaran
and
played
the
villain
in
Karthi's
Kaithi
directed
by
Lokesh
Kanagaraj.
Fans
are
currently
congratulating
him
by
commenting
on
the
famous
life
time
settlement
da
verse
spoken
by
him
in
that
film.
Nowadays
actresses
love
and
marry
young
boys.
But
Aishwarya
Lakshmi
is
okay
in
that
respect.
He
is
also
only
32
years
old.
Where
and
how
the
two
met
and
fell
in
love
has
become
a
big
question
mark
among
the
fans.
Aishwarya
Lakshmi
made
her
debut
in
Tamil
cinema
in
Vishal's
action
film
and
then
acted
in
Jagame
Tantram
opposite
Dhanush.
But
in
Mani
Ratnam's
Ponni's
Selvan,
the
scene
in
which
Samuthirakumari
rose
from
the
sea
to
the
boat
as
a
flower
girl
made
many
fans
fall
in
love
with
her.
Now
the
bitter
news
that
he
is
committed
has
hit
the
fans
hard.
Just
like
Tamil
Nadu
boy
and
Kerala
girl
get
married
in
Katta
Kusthi
film,
Chennai
boy
Arjun
Das
and
Kerala
girl
Aishwarya
Lakshmi
have
officially
announced
that
they
are
in
love
with
each
other
as
Real
Gatta
Kusthi.
Even
though
both
of
them
are
saying
this
clearly,
the
fans
are
still
commenting
that
it
should
be
an
announcement
for
the
new
film.
There
are
also
reports
that
the
two
are
going
to
get
married
soon.
There
are
reports
that
the
two
have
been
dating
for
a
few
months
and
they
have
recently
made
such
an
announcement
on
the
eve
of
the
new
year.
Aishwarya
Lakshmi
is
expected
to
reprise
her
role
as
Poongujali
in
Ponni's
Selvan
2
next.
Many
films
are
also
getting
booked
due
to
the
success
of
GaTta
Kusthi.