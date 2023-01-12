Aishwarya Lekshmi Confirms Relationship With Arjun Das; Couple's Cute Pic Goes Viral

Actor Arjun Das, who played a villainous role with a raspy voice in Kaathi, is in love with actress Aishwarya Lakshmi. Poonguzhaliye has expressed her love by posting a photo of the two together on her Instagram page.

Actress Aishwarya Lakshmi acted in numerous Tamil films last year and became the instant dream girl of the fans, but she has suddenly broken the hearts of many young people.

Like the recently released Gatta Kusthi movie, comments are flying that the Tamil Nadu boy has been corrected by the Kerala girl.

Gatta Kusthi heroine Aishwarya Lekshmi, who played a flower girl in Ponniyin Selvan, has officially announced her romance with actor Arjun Das on her Instagram page. Arjun Das has expressed his love by posting a romantic picture of Badu leaning on Das's shoulder and adding a heart symbol.

Chennai boy Arjun Das is 32 years old. Arjun Das made his debut in Tamil cinema with the 2012 film Peruman. He has a unique voice like Raghuvaran and played the villain in Karthi's Kaithi directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Fans are currently congratulating him by commenting on the famous life time settlement da verse spoken by him in that film.

Nowadays actresses love and marry young boys. But Aishwarya Lakshmi is okay in that respect. He is also only 32 years old. Where and how the two met and fell in love has become a big question mark among the fans.

Aishwarya Lakshmi made her debut in Tamil cinema in Vishal's action film and then acted in Jagame Tantram opposite Dhanush. But in Mani Ratnam's Ponni's Selvan, the scene in which Samuthirakumari rose from the sea to the boat as a flower girl made many fans fall in love with her. Now the bitter news that he is committed has hit the fans hard.

Just like Tamil Nadu boy and Kerala girl get married in Katta Kusthi film, Chennai boy Arjun Das and Kerala girl Aishwarya Lakshmi have officially announced that they are in love with each other as Real Gatta Kusthi.

Even though both of them are saying this clearly, the fans are still commenting that it should be an announcement for the new film. There are also reports that the two are going to get married soon.

There are reports that the two have been dating for a few months and they have recently made such an announcement on the eve of the new year. Aishwarya Lakshmi is expected to reprise her role as Poongujali in Ponni's Selvan 2 next. Many films are also getting booked due to the success of GaTta Kusthi.