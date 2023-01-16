Bigg Boss Tamil 6: ‘Vikraman Is A True Friend. But Azeem And I Have..’ - ADK's Tweet Goes Viral!

"Vikraman
is
a
true
friend....
I
will
always
cherish
his
friendship.
I
walked
out
with
mixed
emotions
and
never
ignored
him
purposely.
Azeem
and
I
have
fought
and
argued,
but
trust
me,
he
will
be
one
soul
after
ram
and
vikram
i
will
be
truly
connected!
Friends
will
have
ups
and
downs!"
says
ADK
after
being
evicted
from
Bigg
Boss
House.
The
6th
season
of
Bigg
Boss
on
Vijay
TV
is
nearing
its
finale.
So
far,
G
P
Muthu,
Meti
Oli
Shanti,
Asal
Kolar,
Robert,
Quincy,
Janani,
Ram,
Ayesha,
Dhanalakshmi,
Manikandan,
Rachitha
and
ADK
have
left
the
show.
At
present
only
6
people
are
playing
namely
Azeem,
Vikraman,
Shivin,
Kathiravan,
Maina
Nandini,
Amudavanan.
While
it
was
expected
that
one
of
the
two,
Amudavanan
and
Adk,
would
leave,
Rachita
left
unexpectedly
and
caused
a
big
shock
among
Bigg
Boss
fans.
At
this
stage
the
last
nomination
process
of
this
season
was
held.
Amudavanan
has
already
won
the
ticket
to
finale
task
so
he
directly
qualified
for
the
final
week.
So,
remaining
contestants
are
Azeem,
Shivin,
Kathiravan
ADK.
Therefore,
the
nomination
was
held
this
week
among
the
six.
Nandini
unexpectedly
did
not
nominate
Azeem
and
Vikraman.
But
Vikraman
had
nominated
Azeem.
Maina
Nandini
and
all
six
contestants
nominated
ADK.
The
big
question
was
who
is
going
to
leave
in
the
final
week.
There
is
definitely
not
much
chance
of
Vikraman
and
Shivani
leaving.
ADK
was
playing
very
well
early
on.
But,
he
often
damaged
his
reputation
by
speaking
out.
Due
to
this,
many
netizens
also
gave
him
the
title
of
village
girl
to
ADK.
As
it
is
the
final
week,
many
contestants
who
have
left
the
Bigg
Boss
house
are
in
a
bad
mood.
Also,
it
is
said
that
the
task
given
by
Bigg
Boss
should
be
done
by
the
remaining
contestants
without
any
questions.
In
this
ADK
got
all
bald.
But,
his
sacrifice
goes
in
vain
and
he
is
out
of
the
Bigg
Boss
house
now.
It
was
in
this
situation
it
was
revealed
that
ADK,
who
left
the
Bigg
Boss
house,
was
offered
a
salary
of
Rs
16,000
to
Rs
19,000
per
day.
He
was
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house
for
97
days.
Looking
at
it,
assume
that
at
least
16
thousand
rupees
per
day
comes
to
15
lakhs
52
thousand
rupees
for
97
days.
It
is
also
worth
noting
that
the
cash
box
task
is
worth
up
to
20
lakhs.
But
when
compared
to
Rachitha
Mahalakshmi
and
Maina
Nandhini,
ADK's
salary
is
too
less
than
both
of
them.
Rachitha
got
a
salary
around
Rs
28,000
and
Maina
Nandhini
is
getting
Rs
30,000
per
day.