Bigg Boss Tamil 6: ‘Vikraman Is A True Friend. But Azeem And I Have..’ - ADK's Tweet Goes Viral!

"Vikraman is a true friend.... I will always cherish his friendship. I walked out with mixed emotions and never ignored him purposely. Azeem and I have fought and argued, but trust me, he will be one soul after ram and vikram i will be truly connected! Friends will have ups and downs!" says ADK after being evicted from Bigg Boss House.

Azeem and I have fought and argued, but trust me, he will be one soul after ram and vikram i will be truly connected! Friends will have ups and downs! — ADK (@AaryanDineshK) January 16, 2023

The 6th season of Bigg Boss on Vijay TV is nearing its finale. So far, G P Muthu, Meti Oli Shanti, Asal Kolar, Robert, Quincy, Janani, Ram, Ayesha, Dhanalakshmi, Manikandan, Rachitha and ADK have left the show. At present only 6 people are playing namely Azeem, Vikraman, Shivin, Kathiravan, Maina Nandini, Amudavanan.

While it was expected that one of the two, Amudavanan and Adk, would leave, Rachita left unexpectedly and caused a big shock among Bigg Boss fans. At this stage the last nomination process of this season was held.

Im back. Thank you bb6 @BiggBoss — ADK (@AaryanDineshK) January 15, 2023

Amudavanan has already won the ticket to finale task so he directly qualified for the final week. So, remaining contestants are Azeem, Shivin, Kathiravan ADK. Therefore, the nomination was held this week among the six. Nandini unexpectedly did not nominate Azeem and Vikraman. But Vikraman had nominated Azeem.

Maina Nandini and all six contestants nominated ADK. The big question was who is going to leave in the final week. There is definitely not much chance of Vikraman and Shivani leaving. ADK was playing very well early on. But, he often damaged his reputation by speaking out.

Due to this, many netizens also gave him the title of village girl to ADK. As it is the final week, many contestants who have left the Bigg Boss house are in a bad mood. Also, it is said that the task given by Bigg Boss should be done by the remaining contestants without any questions. In this ADK got all bald. But, his sacrifice goes in vain and he is out of the Bigg Boss house now.

It was in this situation it was revealed that ADK, who left the Bigg Boss house, was offered a salary of Rs 16,000 to Rs 19,000 per day. He was in the Bigg Boss house for 97 days. Looking at it, assume that at least 16 thousand rupees per day comes to 15 lakhs 52 thousand rupees for 97 days. It is also worth noting that the cash box task is worth up to 20 lakhs. But when compared to Rachitha Mahalakshmi and Maina Nandhini, ADK's salary is too less than both of them. Rachitha got a salary around Rs 28,000 and Maina Nandhini is getting Rs 30,000 per day.