I Used To Smoke More Than 100 Cigarettes EVERYDAY: Popular Tamil Filmmaker’s SHOCKING Revelation

Loyola College and Prashant Hospital jointly organized an awareness short film competition 'Ilaya Idhayam Kappom'. College students participated in it and directed short films related to heart and its health. Best short films among those were announced on Friday in Loyola College. Tamil director Vetrimaaran took part in the show and presented the prize to the winners.

Vetrimaran, who spoke at the event, said that youngsters are undergoing so many stressful events in the current times. He added that there is no proper sleep and healthy eating habits among many people, which is necessary for a healthy heart. He added that apart from alcohol and cigarette, sugar is also an unhealthy food intake.

He said, "We should try to reduce sugar consumption as much as possible. Doctors say that exercise is essential for everyone. It is very important. Exercise is not to prevent disease, but to protect us if it does."

Remembering his college days, Vetrimaaran said, "I used to smoke 50 to 60 cigarettes a day while studying in college. Similarly, I smoked up to 180 cigarettes while shooting the first film. Due to this, I became ill and went to the doctors for examination." He said that he slowly quit smoking as per the doctor's advice. He added that he has always tried to avoid showing drinking and smoking in his movies.

On the work front, Vetrimaaran's next directorial venture is Viduthalai. Featuring Soori in the lead role and Vijay Sethupathi in an extended cameo role, Viduthalai will be released in two parts. Bhavani Sre, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajeev Menon, and Chethan are also a part of the movie. Maestro Isaignani is composing music for Viduthalai, which features cinematography by Velraj. Vetrimaaran also has a movie with Tamil star Suriya titled Vaadivaasal. More information about this movie are expected to be announced soon.