I Used To Smoke More Than 100 Cigarettes EVERYDAY: Popular Tamil Filmmaker’s SHOCKING Revelation

Loyola
College
and
Prashant
Hospital
jointly
organized
an
awareness
short
film
competition
'Ilaya
Idhayam
Kappom'.
College
students
participated
in
it
and
directed
short
films
related
to
heart
and
its
health.
Best
short
films
among
those
were
announced
on
Friday
in
Loyola
College.
Tamil
director
Vetrimaaran
took
part
in
the
show
and
presented
the
prize
to
the
winners.
Vetrimaran,
who
spoke
at
the
event,
said
that
youngsters
are
undergoing
so
many
stressful
events
in
the
current
times.
He
added
that
there
is
no
proper
sleep
and
healthy
eating
habits
among
many
people,
which
is
necessary
for
a
healthy
heart.
He
added
that
apart
from
alcohol
and
cigarette,
sugar
is
also
an
unhealthy
food
intake.
He
said,
"We
should
try
to
reduce
sugar
consumption
as
much
as
possible.
Doctors
say
that
exercise
is
essential
for
everyone.
It
is
very
important.
Exercise
is
not
to
prevent
disease,
but
to
protect
us
if
it
does."
Remembering
his
college
days,
Vetrimaaran
said,
"I
used
to
smoke
50
to
60
cigarettes
a
day
while
studying
in
college.
Similarly,
I
smoked
up
to
180
cigarettes
while
shooting
the
first
film.
Due
to
this,
I
became
ill
and
went
to
the
doctors
for
examination." He
said
that
he
slowly
quit
smoking
as
per
the
doctor's
advice.
He
added
that
he
has
always
tried
to
avoid
showing
drinking
and
smoking
in
his
movies.
On
the
work
front,
Vetrimaaran's
next
directorial
venture
is
Viduthalai.
Featuring
Soori
in
the
lead
role
and
Vijay
Sethupathi
in
an
extended
cameo
role,
Viduthalai
will
be
released
in
two
parts.
Bhavani
Sre,
Prakash
Raj,
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon,
Rajeev
Menon,
and
Chethan
are
also
a
part
of
the
movie.
Maestro
Isaignani
is
composing
music
for
Viduthalai,
which
features
cinematography
by
Velraj.
Vetrimaaran
also
has
a
movie
with
Tamil
star
Suriya
titled
Vaadivaasal.
More
information
about
this
movie
are
expected
to
be
announced
soon.
Story first published: Saturday, January 7, 2023, 19:02 [IST]