I Would Rather Do THIS With Ajith Than Being His Co-star: Manju Warrier’s Open Response

Tamil
movie
Thunivu
is
heading
for
release
and
the
team
is
extremely
busy
with
the
promotional
work.
By
appearing
in
interviews
and
unique
measures,
the
team
is
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
promote
the
upcoming
film.
The
film
stars
Ajith
Kumar
and
Manju
Warrier
in
the
lead
roles
and
it
will
be
released
on
January
11.
Manju
Warrier
has
been
appearing
in
interviews
and
talking
about
the
film
and
her
co-star
Ajith.
In
an
interview
with
Behindwoods,
she
was
asked
if
she
would
rather
act
with
Ajith
Kumar
in
another
movie
or
if
she
would
go
on
a
bike
ride
with
him,
to
which
she
said
that
she
would
rather
go
on
a
bike
ride
with
him.
Thunivu
directed
by
H
Vinoth
is
bankrolled
by
Boney
Kapoor.
The
film
marks
the
third
collaboration
between
Ajith,
Vinoth
and
Boney
Kapoor
after
their
previous
two
movies
Nerkonda
Paarvai
and
Valimai.
Kanmani,
Samuthirakani,
Dayalan,
and
John
Kokken
are
the
other
actors
of
Thunivu.
John
Kokken
will
play
the
main
antagonist.
Toutedto
be
a
bank
heist
drama,
it
is
anticipated
that
Thunivu
will
have
Ajith
playing
a
negative
role.
Going
by
the
promos
released
by
the
makers
so
far,
it
is
anticipated
that
Ajith
Kumar
will
be
seen
as
a
character
with
unapologetic
grey
shade.
The
film
will
lock
horns
with
Vijay's
Varisu
as
it
will
also
be
released
on
the
same
day.
Speaking
of
Varisu,
the
film
is
a
Tamil-Telugu
bilingual
drama,
which
will
be
released
in
Telugu
as
Varisudu.
It
has
Rashmika
Mandanna
as
the
leading
lady.
It
is
directed
by
popular
Tolllywood
filmmaker
Vamishi
Paidipally
and
bankrolled
by
Telugu
producer
Dil
Raju.
While
Varisu
was
initially
planned
to
be
released
on
January
12,
the
makers
changed
the
release
date
at
the
last
hour.
Ajith
Kumar's
next
movie
will
be
helmed
by
Vignesh
Shivan
and
the
details
of
the
film
are
expected
to
be
released
soon.
