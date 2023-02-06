Ilaiyaraaja Trains Dhanush To Sing For Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai: Making Video Goes Viral!

Then Raja trains Dhanush on singing a particular line with perfect modulation and Dhanush who was struggling to pick up at first did it brilliantly at the end. Maestro Ilaiyaraaja appreciates Dhanush for doing it.

The release date of the first song from the first part of director Vetrimaran's Viduthalai has been announced. After the huge success of 'Asuran', director Vetimaaran is coming up with the film 'Viduthalai' with Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Music director Ilaiyaraaja is composing the songs and background music for this film. The anticipation for the film has increased due to the combination of Vetrimaaran and Ilaiyaraaja for the first time. Velraj has worked as the cinematographer of the film.

Actor Soori is playing the role of a policeman in the film, while Vijay Sethupathi will plays the role of Soori's mentor. The shooting of this film took place briskly in the dense forests of Sathyamangalam and Sirumalai in Dindigul. Also famous cinematographer Rajeev Menon and director Gautham Vasudev Menon are playing the main characters in it.

Red Giant Movies has teamed up with RS Infotainment and Grassroots Company for the production of the film. While it has been reported that the film will be released in two parts, the post-production work for the first part is going on at a brisk pace.

In this case, the update about the first song of the film Viduthalai has been released. Music composer Ilayaraja shared a song making video on his official Twitter page and announced that the song 'Onnoda Nadandhaa' will be released on February 8, 2023. Dhanush and Ananya Bhatt have sung this song penned by Suga. In the making video, music director Ilaiyaraaja is making a funny conversation with Singer Dhanush and director Vetrimaaran. Ilaiyaraaja asks, "This is why you both of you are wearing mask?" Immediately Vetrimaaran says, "Dhanush is having cold. Thats why.." Hearing this response Raja says with a smile in a sarcastic way, "Its Okay. I should get something from you right?" The composing room turned out to be a hang out spot and the three laughed out loud.

Then Raja trains Dhanush on singing a particular line with perfect modulation and Dhanush who was struggling to pick up at first did it brilliantly at the end. Maestro Ilaiyaraaja appreciates Dhanush for finally singing it as he expected. It looks so beautiful to see the legends in making a masterpiece.