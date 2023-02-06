Ilaiyaraaja Trains Dhanush To Sing For Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai: Making Video Goes Viral!

The
release
date
of
the
first
song
from
the
first
part
of
director
Vetrimaran's
Viduthalai
has
been
announced.
After
the
huge
success
of
'Asuran',
director
Vetimaaran
is
coming
up
with
the
film
'Viduthalai' with
Soori
and
Vijay
Sethupathi
in
lead
roles.
Music
director
Ilaiyaraaja
is
composing
the
songs
and
background
music
for
this
film.
The
anticipation
for
the
film
has
increased
due
to
the
combination
of
Vetrimaaran
and
Ilaiyaraaja
for
the
first
time.
Velraj
has
worked
as
the
cinematographer
of
the
film.
Actor
Soori
is
playing
the
role
of
a
policeman
in
the
film,
while
Vijay
Sethupathi
will
plays
the
role
of
Soori's
mentor.
The
shooting
of
this
film
took
place
briskly
in
the
dense
forests
of
Sathyamangalam
and
Sirumalai
in
Dindigul.
Also
famous
cinematographer
Rajeev
Menon
and
director
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon
are
playing
the
main
characters
in
it.
Red
Giant
Movies
has
teamed
up
with
RS
Infotainment
and
Grassroots
Company
for
the
production
of
the
film.
While
it
has
been
reported
that
the
film
will
be
released
in
two
parts,
the
post-production
work
for
the
first
part
is
going
on
at
a
brisk
pace.
In
this
case,
the
update
about
the
first
song
of
the
film
Viduthalai
has
been
released.
Music
composer
Ilayaraja
shared
a
song
making
video
on
his
official
Twitter
page
and
announced
that
the
song
'Onnoda
Nadandhaa'
will
be
released
on
February
8,
2023.
Dhanush
and
Ananya
Bhatt
have
sung
this
song
penned
by
Suga.
In
the
making
video,
music
director
Ilaiyaraaja
is
making
a
funny
conversation
with
Singer
Dhanush
and
director
Vetrimaaran.
Ilaiyaraaja
asks,
"This
is
why
you
both
of
you
are
wearing
mask?"
Immediately
Vetrimaaran
says,
"Dhanush
is
having
cold.
Thats
why.."
Hearing
this
response
Raja
says
with
a
smile
in
a
sarcastic
way,
"Its
Okay.
I
should
get
something
from
you
right?"
The
composing
room
turned
out
to
be
a
hang
out
spot
and
the
three
laughed
out
loud.
Then
Raja
trains
Dhanush
on
singing
a
particular
line
with
perfect
modulation
and
Dhanush
who
was
struggling
to
pick
up
at
first
did
it
brilliantly
at
the
end.
Maestro
Ilaiyaraaja
appreciates
Dhanush
for
finally
singing
it
as
he
expected.
It
looks
so
beautiful
to
see
the
legends
in
making
a
masterpiece.