‘It's Scary..’ - Alya Manasa's Post Before Going To The Operation Theater For Surgery Goes Viral!

Alya Manasa, who celebrated the new year in Dubai, was hit on the leg. Due to this, she went to the shooting in a wheelchair with her legs tied. She had a surgery yesterday. Before the surgery was about to happen Alya Ma

Apart from Tamil cinema, nowadays serial actresses are getting a good reach among people.

Serial actresses should always be active with people and keep their fans informed about what is happening in their personal lives on Instagram.

Serial celebrities Sanjeev and Alya Manasa are the ones who take video of wherever they go, whatever they buy for their children, whatever gift they get and post it on their YouTube page.

Alya Manasa, who celebrated the new year in Dubai, was hit on the leg. Due to this, she went to the shooting in a wheelchair with her legs tied. She had a surgery yesterday. Before the surgery was about to happen Alya Manasa posted a photo with her husband Sanjeev, with a caption saying that she is scared. She also said that her husband is with her, and he is a gift from God.

"Getting ready for the surgery.. lil scared but I'm really Blessed to be Sanjeev karthick 's wife ..bcoz he has never missed to care me ..being supportive at all my gud & bad times ..he never see me as burden ..& that's how my life is always beautiful bcoz of him.. he cares me each & every second. if he gets hurt he doesn't want me to feel his pain & he never let me feel my pain also..& Sanjeev karthick my very own gift from god."