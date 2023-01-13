‘It's Scary..’ - Alya Manasa's Post Before Going To The Operation Theater For Surgery Goes Viral!
Apart
from
Tamil
cinema,
nowadays
serial
actresses
are
getting
a
good
reach
among
people.
Serial
actresses
should
always
be
active
with
people
and
keep
their
fans
informed
about
what
is
happening
in
their
personal
lives
on
Instagram.
Serial
celebrities
Sanjeev
and
Alya
Manasa
are
the
ones
who
take
video
of
wherever
they
go,
whatever
they
buy
for
their
children,
whatever
gift
they
get
and
post
it
on
their
YouTube
page.
Alya
Manasa,
who
celebrated
the
new
year
in
Dubai,
was
hit
on
the
leg.
Due
to
this,
she
went
to
the
shooting
in
a
wheelchair
with
her
legs
tied.
She
had
a
surgery
yesterday.
Before
the
surgery
was
about
to
happen
Alya
Manasa
posted
a
photo
with
her
husband
Sanjeev,
with
a
caption
saying
that
she
is
scared.
She
also
said
that
her
husband
is
with
her,
and
he
is
a
gift
from
God.
"Getting
ready
for
the
surgery..
lil
scared
but
I'm
really
Blessed
to
be
Sanjeev
karthick
's
wife
..bcoz
he
has
never
missed
to
care
me
..being
supportive
at
all
my
gud
&
bad
times
..he
never
see
me
as
burden
..&
that's
how
my
life
is
always
beautiful
bcoz
of
him..
he
cares
me
each
&
every
second.
if
he
gets
hurt
he
doesn't
want
me
to
feel
his
pain
&
he
never
let
me
feel
my
pain
also..&
Sanjeev
karthick
my
very
own
gift
from
god."