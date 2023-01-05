Josh Joins Hands With LNH Creations For Perumal Kasi’s Tamil Film Enjoy

Indian-made
Josh
is
the
leader
in
the
market
for
short
video
apps.
demonstrating
leadership
through
both
numbers
and
people.
A
majority
of
people,
whether
they
are
creators
or
viewers,
are
happy
and
satisfied
with
the
app,
which
is
a
very
tough
feat
to
accomplish.
As
South
films
have
a
huge
market
across
the
world,
moviegoers
will
be
thrilled
with
Josh's
most
recent
collaboration.
Josh
joined
hands
with
LNH
Creations
for
Enjoy
on
the
platform.
Directed
by
Perumal
Kasi,
the
Tamil
romantic
drama
targeting
youngsters
was
released
on
December
23,
2022.
It
features
Saidhanyaa,
GV
Aparna,
Niranjana
Neithiar,
and
Madhan
Kumar.
In
the
lead
roles.
As
a
part
of
the
campaign,
a
challenge
with
#EnjoyMovie
was
launched
on
Josh.
The
campaign,
which
started
on
December
19
and
ended
on
December
25,
was
led
by
over
150
top
Josh
creators
along
with
notable
UGC
creators.
In
the
challenge,
Josh
creators
were
asked
to
'make
their
move'
using
the
above-mentioned
hashtag
by
lip-syncing
and
dancing
to
the
film's
songs.
Why
take
part
in
the
challenge
#EnjoyMovie?
Well,
the
creators
who
won
the
challenge
got
tickets
to
watch
Enjoy
in
theatres.
Josh
believes
in
giving
golden
opportunities
to
its
creators.
So,
what
you're
waiting
for?
Go
to
Josh
now
and
participate
in
such
challenges.
Story first published: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 10:34 [IST]