Josh Joins Hands With LNH Creations For Perumal Kasi’s Tamil Film Enjoy

Indian-made Josh is the leader in the market for short video apps. demonstrating leadership through both numbers and people. A majority of people, whether they are creators or viewers, are happy and satisfied with the app, which is a very tough feat to accomplish. As South films have a huge market across the world, moviegoers will be thrilled with Josh's most recent collaboration.

Josh joined hands with LNH Creations for Enjoy on the platform. Directed by Perumal Kasi, the Tamil romantic drama targeting youngsters was released on December 23, 2022. It features Saidhanyaa, GV Aparna, Niranjana Neithiar, and Madhan Kumar. In the lead roles.

As a part of the campaign, a challenge with #EnjoyMovie was launched on Josh. The campaign, which started on December 19 and ended on December 25, was led by over 150 top Josh creators along with notable UGC creators.

In the challenge, Josh creators were asked to 'make their move' using the above-mentioned hashtag by lip-syncing and dancing to the film's songs.

Why take part in the challenge #EnjoyMovie? Well, the creators who won the challenge got tickets to watch Enjoy in theatres. Josh believes in giving golden opportunities to its creators. So, what you're waiting for? Go to Josh now and participate in such challenges.