Josh Music Artists Mesmerizes Audience With Their Performances At Edison Awards

During the recently held Edison Awards, Josh Music Artists were seen winning hearts with their mesmerizing performances.

Josh, the leading Indian short video platform, having millions of users and creators, is also dedicatedly focusing on supporting talented music artists across the country. From singer, song-writer, music composer to instrumentalists and rappers Josh is now home to music artists of all genres. There are several artists who have been on-boarded and are creating multiple music videos in the app. Recently, Josh joined hands with Edison Awards and the collaboration had been a massive hit.

Interestingly, as Edison Awards took place on January 7 this year, Josh artists got an opportunity to perform at the prestigious event and they left everyone mesmerised with their talent. To note, Edison Awards is an annual award ceremony for people in the Tamil entertainment industry wherein the award is given on the basis of online voting. In fact, Josh had also organised a campaign asking the creators to contribute original videos for the Edison Awards. The campaign was a hit and got 70M views and 5.4M likes.

As the awards were a massive hit, several Josh artists were seen setting the stage on fire. The performers included:

Praniti

Praniti Praveen Kumar is an Indian playback singer who has recorded songs for music albums and several Tamil films in the Tamil language. In fact, her cover songs are also quite viral on social media.

Saikrishnan Sundaram

Saikrishnan Sundaram, who was seen in RajaPaarvai, also performed at the event.

Ritin Samuel

Ritin samuel, who is singer songwriter music producer, also won hearts with his performance. To note, Ritin has sung backing vocals in the movies Ante Sundarakini, Iravin Nizhal and Ponniyan Selven with EL Fe Choir.

Monisha Rethinavelu

Monisha Rethinavelu, who had participated in Neeya Naana music show, is an aspiring dancer appearing in many television shows.

Alvin Bruno

Alvin, who is a trained pianist, got the title of India's youngest music director in the year 2017. He started learning music at the age of 4 and released his first single at the age of 11.

Ashwad

Ashwad, who had learnt music since the age of 5 and had been the winner of several musical competitions, was also among the performers at the Edison Awards.

Anirudh Radhakrishnan

HoneyBlaze - is a singer, songwriter, independent composer and multi-instrumentalist. Anirudh has also worked with music director C Sathya on several movie projects.

