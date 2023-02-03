K Viswanath Passes Away: Legendary Director, Actor & Producer Dies Due To Ill Health At The Age Of 92!
Legendary
director
K
Viswanath
passed
away
due
to
ill
health.
He
is
92
years
old.
He
is
popularly
known
as
'Kala
Tapasvi'.
He
was
born
on
19.2.1930
in
Krishna
district
of
Andhra
Pradesh.
He
has
a
wife
named
Jayalakshmi,
sons
named
Nagendranath
and
Rabindranath
and
a
daughter
named
Padmavathi.
He
started
his
film
career
in
1957
in
Chennai.
In
1975,
he
directed
the
Telugu
film
Atma
Kauravam
for
the
first
time.
Nandi
Award
was
given
for
this.
Since
then
he
has
directed
several
Telugu,
Tamil,
Hindi,
Malayalam
and
Kannada
films
including
Siri
Siri
Muvva,
Sankarabharanam,
Salangai
Oli
and
Sippikkul
Muthu.
K
Viswanath
is
one
among
the
two
directors
who
sculpted
the
Telugu
face
of
Kamal
Haasan.
Another
director
is
Singitam
Srinivasa
Rao.
K
Viswanath
is
more
familiar
as
an
actor.
Kuruthi
Punal,
Yaaradi
Nee
Mohini,
Rajapattai
and
Linga
are
some
important
films
in
his
acting
with
popular
Tamil
heroes
Kamal
Haasan,
Rajinikanth,
Dhanush
and
Vikram.
He
won
Padma
Shri
and
Dada
Saheb
Phalke
awards.
May
his
soul
rest
in
peace.