K Viswanath Passes Away: Legendary Director, Actor & Producer Dies Due To Ill Health At The Age Of 92!

K Viswanath is one among the two directors who sculpted the Telugu face of Kamal Haasan. K Viswanath is more familiar as an actor in Tamil Nadu. He acted in Kuruthi Punal, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Rajapattai and Linga.

Legendary director K Viswanath passed away due to ill health. He is 92 years old. He is popularly known as 'Kala Tapasvi'. He was born on 19.2.1930 in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. He has a wife named Jayalakshmi, sons named Nagendranath and Rabindranath and a daughter named Padmavathi.

He started his film career in 1957 in Chennai. In 1975, he directed the Telugu film Atma Kauravam for the first time. Nandi Award was given for this. Since then he has directed several Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films including Siri Siri Muvva, Sankarabharanam, Salangai Oli and Sippikkul Muthu.

K Viswanath is one among the two directors who sculpted the Telugu face of Kamal Haasan. Another director is Singitam Srinivasa Rao. K Viswanath is more familiar as an actor. Kuruthi Punal, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Rajapattai and Linga are some important films in his acting with popular Tamil heroes Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Dhanush and Vikram. He won Padma Shri and Dada Saheb Phalke awards. May his soul rest in peace.