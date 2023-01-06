Kalavaani Actor Vimal Rushed To Hospital After Chest Pain? What we Know So Far

Recently, rumors surfaced on social media saying that Tamil actor Vimal suffered a chest pain and was taken to the hospital for treatment. As soon as the information broke online, fans started panicking and started expressing their concern about his health.

Now, the actor has cleared the air stating that he has been doing well and did not suffer any heart attack or not event chest pain. The actor took to his Twitter space and slammed the rumors saying that he is doing fine. He shared a photo on social media to slam the rumors.

In the now-deleted photo, Vimal can be seen positing with the cast and crew of his next movie. Though he did not address the rumors directly, his photo gives us a clear information that he is hail and healthy.

For the unversed, Vimal started his career in entertainment by playing a brief role in Vijay's super hit movie Ghilli. Later, she played supporting roles in movies such as Kreedam, Kuruvi, Pandayam, Kacheevaram, etc. In 2009, he made his debut as the hero in the film Pasanga directed by Pandiraj. After Pasanga, he played the protagonist in many films such as Kalavani, Vagai Sooda Vaa, Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, Desingu Raja, Jannal Oram, Kalavani 2, etc.

He recently debuted digitally by playing the lead role in the OTT web series Vilangu. The hit series is being broadcast on the streamer ZEE5. It co-starred Iniya and Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, RNR Manohar, SS Chakravarthy, Reshma Pasipuleti and it was directed by Prashanth Pandiyaraj.

He has a huge lineup of movies in his lineup. This includes Sandakkari, Enga Pattan Sothu, Manjal Kudai, Kulasami, Lucky, Thudikarangal, and Deiva Machan. All these movies are in various stages of production and information about these Tamil movies are expected to be announced the respective makers soon.