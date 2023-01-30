Karthi Pays Last Respect In Person For His 29-year-old Fan Who Died Of A Heart Attack!

Karthi, who is a leading actor in Kollywood, is currently acting in a film titled Japan directed by Raju Murugan. He was busy shooting for the film. Meanwhile, Vinod, a 29-year-old fan of Karthi, died of a heart attack 15 days ago.

After returning from Japan to Chennai, Karthi visited the fan's house and paid his last respects. Karthi, who made his debut in Pauthi Veeran, has acted in successive super hit films and is now becoming a leading actor in Kollywood. Last year he acted in three super hit films like Viruman, Ponniyin Selvan and Sardar.

Karthi's upcoming films Japan and Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 are expected to be released this year. It is said that Karthi had gone abroad for the last few days shooting schedule of the film Japan. During that period, Vinod, a fan of Karthi from Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, suffered a heart attack and died. Karthi, who was shooting, got shocked to hear the news of 29-year-old Vinod's death. The family of Vinod, who died of a heart attack at a young age, is also deeply saddened.

In this case, Karthi, who had gone abroad for shooting, seems to have returned to Chennai two days ago. Also, he was busy at the Award Ceremony organized by his Uzhavan Foundation. After this, Karthi personally went to Vinod's house in Thiruvanmiyur yesterday and paid last tribute by garlanding his fan's photo. Actor Karthi's tribute photo is going viral on the internet. Netizens are appreciating his gesture. They are saying that Karthi and his brother Suriya always repect their fans and this is not the first time for them. They are doing this for a long time which should be followed by other actors also.

Actor Karthi has also condoled the loss of Vinod's family. This act of actor Karthi has impressed his fans. Karthi's fans are also expressing their gratitude to him by visiting his fan's house in person.