Karthi Pays Last Respect In Person For His 29-year-old Fan Who Died Of A Heart Attack!

Karthi,
who
is
a
leading
actor
in
Kollywood,
is
currently
acting
in
a
film
titled
Japan
directed
by
Raju
Murugan.
He
was
busy
shooting
for
the
film.
Meanwhile,
Vinod,
a
29-year-old
fan
of
Karthi,
died
of
a
heart
attack
15
days
ago.
After
returning
from
Japan
to
Chennai,
Karthi
visited
the
fan's
house
and
paid
his
last
respects.
Karthi,
who
made
his
debut
in
Pauthi
Veeran,
has
acted
in
successive
super
hit
films
and
is
now
becoming
a
leading
actor
in
Kollywood.
Last
year
he
acted
in
three
super
hit
films
like
Viruman,
Ponniyin
Selvan
and
Sardar.
Karthi's
upcoming
films
Japan
and
Ponniyin
Selvan
Part
2
are
expected
to
be
released
this
year.
It
is
said
that
Karthi
had
gone
abroad
for
the
last
few
days
shooting
schedule
of
the
film
Japan.
During
that
period,
Vinod,
a
fan
of
Karthi
from
Thiruvanmiyur,
Chennai,
suffered
a
heart
attack
and
died.
Karthi,
who
was
shooting,
got
shocked
to
hear
the
news
of
29-year-old
Vinod's
death.
The
family
of
Vinod,
who
died
of
a
heart
attack
at
a
young
age,
is
also
deeply
saddened.
In
this
case,
Karthi,
who
had
gone
abroad
for
shooting,
seems
to
have
returned
to
Chennai
two
days
ago.
Also,
he
was
busy
at
the
Award
Ceremony
organized
by
his
Uzhavan
Foundation.
After
this,
Karthi
personally
went
to
Vinod's
house
in
Thiruvanmiyur
yesterday
and
paid
last
tribute
by
garlanding
his
fan's
photo.
Actor
Karthi's
tribute
photo
is
going
viral
on
the
internet.
Netizens
are
appreciating
his
gesture.
They
are
saying
that
Karthi
and
his
brother
Suriya
always
repect
their
fans
and
this
is
not
the
first
time
for
them.
They
are
doing
this
for
a
long
time
which
should
be
followed
by
other
actors
also.
Actor
Karthi
has
also
condoled
the
loss
of
Vinod's
family.
This
act
of
actor
Karthi
has
impressed
his
fans.
Karthi's
fans
are
also
expressing
their
gratitude
to
him
by
visiting
his
fan's
house
in
person.