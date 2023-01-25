Keerthy Suresh In Love With THIS Resort Owner For 13 Years! Who Is He? Exciting Information Is Out!

13
Years
Love
The
news
that
actress
Keerthy
Suresh
has
been
in
love
with
a
resort
owner
for
the
past
13
years
has
been
buzzing
in
the
film
industry.
Actress
Keerthy
Suresh
is
the
one
who
made
her
debut
in
Tamil
cinema
with
the
title
of
heir
actress.
Keerthy,
the
second
daughter
of
popular
actress
Maneka
and
Malayalam
producer
Suresh,
made
her
Malayalam
debut
as
a
child
star
and
later
became
a
heroine.
Leading
Actress
Of
Tamil
Cinema
Although
the
successors
of
actors
and
actresses
start
acting
as
heroes
and
heroines,
not
all
of
them
get
welcome
among
the
fans.
In
that
way,
although
Keerthy
Suresh's
2015
film
'Idhu
Enna
Mayam'
opposite
actor
Vikram
Prabhu
in
Tamil
met
with
failure,
he
subsequently
became
a
hit
with
Rajini
Murugan,
Remo,
etc.
Especially
the
biographical
film
of
actress
Savitri,
'Mahanadi'
made
Keerthy
Suresh's
performance
known
to
the
world
and
won
him
a
National
Award.
Keerthy
Suresh,
who
has
been
choosing
films
with
leading
actors
like
Vijay,
Rajini,
after
Mahanadi's
success,
is
showing
more
interest
in
acting
in
films
where
she
plays
the
heroine
of
the
story.
Marriage
After
Four
Years
Currently,
Keerthy
Suresh
has
films
like
Revolver
Reeta,
Maamannan,
Siren,
Raghu
Thatha.
He
is
also
focusing
on
Telugu.
Dasara
film
starring
her
opposite
actor
Nani
will
be
released
soon.
In
this
case,
the
news
that
Keerthy
Suresh
has
been
in
love
with
a
resort
owner
for
the
last
13
years
is
being
talked
about
on
social
media.
Additional
information
has
come
out
that
the
person
studied
with
Keerthy
Suresh,
both
of
them
have
been
in
love
since
their
school
days,
their
parents
have
consented
to
their
relationship,
and
their
marriage
is
going
to
take
place
after
four
years.
As
some
information
about
Keerthy
Suresh's
marriage
has
already
surfaced
and
turned
into
rumours,
will
this
information
be
just
as
rumours?
Or
let's
wait
and
see
if
it's
true.