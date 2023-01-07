Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi Comes Out In Inbanidhi’s Support After His PHOTOS With Girlfriend Leaked Online

Ever
since
the
photos
of
Inbanidhi
Udhayanishi
with
his
alleged
girlfriend
leaked
online,
it
has
become
a
hot
topic
on
the
internet
with
netizens
sharing
it
across
all
platforms.
In
the
photos,
Inbanidhi
can
be
seen
with
a
woman
and
some
private
moments
between
them
also
got
leaked
online.
As
netizens
are
trolling
the
star
kid,
his
mother
and
Udhayanidhi
Stalin's
Wife
Kiruthiga
Udhayanidhi
shared
a
cryptic
post
on
her
Twitter
space
about
love
and
relationships.
Though
she
did
not
directly
mention
her
son's
name
and
she
did
not
address
the
photo
leak
issue,
it
can
be
understood
that
she
is
taking
a
dig
at
the
issue.
She
wrote
on
Twitter,
"Don't
be
afraid
to
love
and
express
it.
It's
one
of
the
ways
to
understand
nature
in
it's
full
glory
(sic)." Her
response
to
the
whole
issue
was
lauded
by
several
other
netizens.
An
internet
user
shared
her
Tweet
and
wrote,
"It's
an
absolute
example
of
healthy
parenting..."
Another
fan
stated
that
her
Tweet
made
everyone
shut
up
about
the
issue.
The
netizen's
Tweet
read,
"Everyone
just
held
their
tongue
after
this
tweet...
each
and
every
one
literally...
such
a
powerful
act
of
parenting..."
After
she
shared
the
post,
the
issue
on
the
photo
leak
has
taken
a
back
seat
as
netizens
have
stopped
talking
about
the
photos.
Meanwhile,
actor
turned
politician
Gayathri
Raguraman
has
alleged
that
the
photo
leak
was
done
by
Tamil
Nadu
BJP
leader
Annamalai.
According
to
her,
Annamalai's
team
has
leaked
the
pictures
of
Inbanithi
and
he
has
also
humiliated
the
girl
who
is
with
him.
No
girl
is
safe
under
the
leadership
of
Annamalai,
she
alleged.
For
the
unversed,
Inbanidhi
is
the
son
of
Chepauk
MLA
and
state
Sports
Minister
Udhayanithi
Stalin.
Udhayanidhi
Stalin
is
also
an
actor
and
a
film
distributer,
who
has
starred
in
several
movies
such
as
the
recent
one,
Kalaga
Thalaivan.
Story first published: Saturday, January 7, 2023, 11:41 [IST]