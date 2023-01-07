Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi Comes Out In Inbanidhi’s Support After His PHOTOS With Girlfriend Leaked Online

Ever since the photos of Inbanidhi Udhayanishi with his alleged girlfriend leaked online, it has become a hot topic on the internet with netizens sharing it across all platforms. In the photos, Inbanidhi can be seen with a woman and some private moments between them also got leaked online.

As netizens are trolling the star kid, his mother and Udhayanidhi Stalin's Wife Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi shared a cryptic post on her Twitter space about love and relationships. Though she did not directly mention her son's name and she did not address the photo leak issue, it can be understood that she is taking a dig at the issue.

She wrote on Twitter, "Don't be afraid to love and express it. It's one of the ways to understand nature in it's full glory (sic)." Her response to the whole issue was lauded by several other netizens. An internet user shared her Tweet and wrote, "It's an absolute example of healthy parenting..." Another fan stated that her Tweet made everyone shut up about the issue. The netizen's Tweet read, "Everyone just held their tongue after this tweet... each and every one literally... such a powerful act of parenting..."

After she shared the post, the issue on the photo leak has taken a back seat as netizens have stopped talking about the photos. Meanwhile, actor turned politician Gayathri Raguraman has alleged that the photo leak was done by Tamil Nadu BJP leader Annamalai. According to her, Annamalai's team has leaked the pictures of Inbanithi and he has also humiliated the girl who is with him. No girl is safe under the leadership of Annamalai, she alleged.

For the unversed, Inbanidhi is the son of Chepauk MLA and state Sports Minister Udhayanithi Stalin. Udhayanidhi Stalin is also an actor and a film distributer, who has starred in several movies such as the recent one, Kalaga Thalaivan.