‘KPY Bala Got Scolded From A Hotel Lady In London’ – Pugazh Shares A Video With Proof!

KPY
Bala,
a
popular
comedian
in
Vijay
TV,
and
Pugazh
are
currently
in
London.
They
continue
to
release
videos
of
the
atrocity
they
are
doing
there.
Pugazh
has
revealed
an
incident
that
happened
when
they
went
to
have
breakfast
at
a
famous
hotel
in
London.
Two
eggs
and
an
apple
are
given
for
breakfast.
Then
Bala
asks
something
about
it,
and
the
woman
who
works
at
the
hotel
answers.
After
that
Bala
apologized
to
her.
Puugazh
shared
a
video
on
his
Instagram
page
and
mentioned
that
"Bala
is
asking
something
and
getting
scolded
the
other
side".
Bala
is
famous
among
the
people
for
his
comedy
show
'Kalakka
Povathu
Yaaru'
which
aired
on
Vijay
TV.
Everyone
calls
him
grasshopper.
He
entered
Vijay
TV
as
an
ordinary
person.
He
used
to
do
comedy
in
the
show
and
immediately
give
a
counter
to
others.
He
prepares
himself
day
and
night
for
that.
The
turning
point
for
him
was
the
show
Cook
with
Komali.
Even
though
Cook
with
Komali
focuses
on
cooking,
it
is
the
comedy
that
has
made
the
show
to
this
extent.
In
that
way,
there
is
no
limit
to
the
comedies
of
KPY
Bala
who
participated
in
this
program.
After
Cook
with
Komali,
he
is
currently
acting
in
many
films
like
Pulikkuthi
Pandi
starring
Vikram
Prabhu,
Shoe
with
Yogi
Babu,
Anti
Indian
by
critic
Blue
Sattai
Maran,
Vadivelu's
Naai
Sekar
Returns.
He
is
also
working
as
host
and
VJ
of
various
programs.
Cook
with
Komali
Bala
is
not
only
an
actor
but
also
a
social
activist.
With
the
money
he
earns,
he
comes
to
educate
the
little
ones
in
his
locality.
It
was
in
this
situation
that
he
got
a
Bullet
bike
from
Royal
Enfield
as
a
gift.
KPY
Bala
has
confirmed
this
through
a
video
recording
on
his
Instagram
page.
And
in
that
post,
he
said,
"Thank
you
for
giving
me
a
bullet
bike
when
I
was
running
out
of
fuel.
Until
now,
I
had
only
a
second
hand
bike."
Bala's
fans
are
posting
that
you
will
go
many
times
higher
than
this
and
the
video
he
posted
on
Instagram
went
viral.