Malavika Mohanan’s Response To Her Fans’ Hypothetical Question Goes Viral!

Majid Majidi's Heroine

In a short period of time in Tamil cinema, actress Malavika Mohanan beacame a famous actress. She is the daughter of famous cinematographer KU Mohanan.

Malavika Mohanan, who debuted in 2013 opposite actor Dulquer Salmaan in the Malayalam film 'Pattam Pole', became popular across India with the Hindi film 'Beyond the Clouds' directed by Majid Majidi, who is much celebrated by the world cinema fans.

Instagram Queen

In 2019, she made her debut in Tamil with Rajinikanth's 'Petta' and starred in 'Master' with Vijay and 'Maaran' with Dhanush. But beyond all these, the glory of bringing Malavika among fans goes to her Instagram page!

Malavika's photoshoot pictures made netizens flock to her Instagram page. In this case, Malavika is again stepping into the Malayalam cinema with the film 'Christy'.

The teaser of the film was released earlier and it has been well received. While the film is said to be the story of a grown-up boy who falls in love with an elder girl, Malavika has acted alongside 'Kumbalangi Nights' fame Mathew Thomas, who is 9 years younger than her.

Love Is Love

In this case, Malavika held a question and answer session about her Christy movie on Twitter with the hashtag "ask malavika" and had a conversation with her fans.

Then, "What is your opinion on the love between an older woman and a younger man? I think the Christy film is based on this," a fan had asked.

Malavika replied, "Status, age and social boundaries. I think love don't look at all these things. Love is love."

Christy Copied From Malena?

While Christy is said to hit the screens next month, fans are commenting that the film looks like the famous Monica Bellucci starrer Malena. A fan took this controversy straight to Malavika Mohanan.

He asked her "Any resemblance of Malena in Christy?"

Malavika clearly replied him in a single word "No"