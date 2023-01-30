Malavika Mohanan’s Response To Her Fans’ Hypothetical Question Goes Viral!

Majid
In
a
short
period
of
time
in
Tamil
cinema,
actress
Malavika
Mohanan
beacame
a
famous
actress.
She
is
the
daughter
of
famous
cinematographer
KU
Mohanan.
Malavika
Mohanan,
who
debuted
in
2013
opposite
actor
Dulquer
Salmaan
in
the
Malayalam
film
'Pattam
Pole',
became
popular
across
India
with
the
Hindi
film
'Beyond
the
Clouds'
directed
by
Majid
Majidi,
who
is
much
celebrated
by
the
world
cinema
fans.
Instagram
Queen
In
2019,
she
made
her
debut
in
Tamil
with
Rajinikanth's
'Petta'
and
starred
in
'Master'
with
Vijay
and
'Maaran'
with
Dhanush.
But
beyond
all
these,
the
glory
of
bringing
Malavika
among
fans
goes
to
her
Instagram
page!
Malavika's
photoshoot
pictures
made
netizens
flock
to
her
Instagram
page. In
this
case,
Malavika
is
again
stepping
into
the
Malayalam
cinema
with
the
film
'Christy'.
The
teaser
of
the
film
was
released
earlier
and
it
has
been
well
received.
While
the
film
is
said
to
be
the
story
of
a
grown-up
boy
who
falls
in
love
with
an
elder
girl,
Malavika
has
acted
alongside
'Kumbalangi
Nights'
fame
Mathew
Thomas,
who
is
9
years
younger
than
her.
Love
Is
Love
In
this
case,
Malavika
held
a
question
and
answer
session
about
her
Christy
movie
on
Twitter
with
the
hashtag
"ask
malavika" and
had
a
conversation
with
her
fans.
Then,
"What
is
your
opinion
on
the
love
between
an
older
woman
and
a
younger
man?
I
think
the
Christy
film
is
based
on
this,"
a
fan
had
asked.
Malavika
replied,
"Status,
age
and
social
boundaries. I
think
love
don't
look
at
all
these
things.
Love
is
love."
Christy
Copied
From
Malena?
While
Christy
is
said
to
hit
the
screens
next
month,
fans
are
commenting
that
the
film
looks
like
the
famous
Monica
Bellucci
starrer
Malena.
A
fan
took
this
controversy
straight
to
Malavika
Mohanan.
He
asked
her
"Any
resemblance
of
Malena
in
Christy?"
Malavika
clearly
replied
him
in
a
single
word
"No"