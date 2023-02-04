Malayalam Actor Baburaj Arrested By Adimali Police In Cheating Case

Actor
Baburaj
is
arrested
in
fraud
case.
Baburaj
got
arrested
in
a
case
of
embezzling
money
by
leasing
out
a
resort
owned
by
him
on
the
cable
line
of
Anaviratty,
which
is
facing
revenue
action.
He
is
arrested
by
Adimali
Police.
Baburaj
appeared
at
the
police
station
as
directed
by
the
High
Court.
The
Kothamangalam
resident
Arun
Kumar
filed
a
complaint
against
Baburaj.
In
2020,
the
resort
owned
by
Baburaj
was
leased
to
Arun
Kumar.
40
lakhs
was
bought
as
advance.
But
Arun
Kumar
did
not
get
an
establishment
license
as
the
land
title
of
the
resort
was
not
valid.
The
complaint
was
filed
demanding
the
return
of
Rs
40
lakhs
given
as
advance.
After
recording
the
arrest,
medical
tests
were
conducted
and
Baburaj
was
brought
to
the
court.
The
statement
of
investigating
officer
has
also
been
recorded.
Earlier,
a
notice
was
issued
to
the
actor
asking
him
to
appear
on
the
4th
of
this
month.
The
White
Mist
Mountain
Club,
which
was
run
by
the
actor,
consists
of
22
buildings
in
Compline
area
near
Anaviratti,
Munnar.
Only
5
of
these
buildings
were
given
numbers
by
Pallivasal
Panchayat.
The
revenue
department
had
issued
a
notice
to
the
resort
operators
asking
them
to
vacate
the
land
in
a
clear
situation
that
the
title
of
the
land
was
not
given
as
per
the
current
rules.
He
acted
in
many
Malayalam
films
including
Joji
with
Fahadh
Faazil.
He
also
acted
in
recent
Tamil
film
Veeramey
Vaagai
Soodum
starring
Vishal
in
the
lead
role.