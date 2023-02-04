Malayalam Actor Baburaj Arrested By Adimali Police In Cheating Case

In 2020, the resort owned by Baburaj was leased to Arun Kumar. 40 lakhs was bought as advance. But Arun Kumar did not get an establishment license as the land title of the resort was not valid.

Actor Baburaj is arrested in fraud case. Baburaj got arrested in a case of embezzling money by leasing out a resort owned by him on the cable line of Anaviratty, which is facing revenue action. He is arrested by Adimali Police. Baburaj appeared at the police station as directed by the High Court. The Kothamangalam resident Arun Kumar filed a complaint against Baburaj.

In 2020, the resort owned by Baburaj was leased to Arun Kumar. 40 lakhs was bought as advance. But Arun Kumar did not get an establishment license as the land title of the resort was not valid. The complaint was filed demanding the return of Rs 40 lakhs given as advance.

After recording the arrest, medical tests were conducted and Baburaj was brought to the court. The statement of investigating officer has also been recorded. Earlier, a notice was issued to the actor asking him to appear on the 4th of this month. The White Mist Mountain Club, which was run by the actor, consists of 22 buildings in Compline area near Anaviratti, Munnar. Only 5 of these buildings were given numbers by Pallivasal Panchayat. The revenue department had issued a notice to the resort operators asking them to vacate the land in a clear situation that the title of the land was not given as per the current rules.

He acted in many Malayalam films including Joji with Fahadh Faazil. He also acted in recent Tamil film Veeramey Vaagai Soodum starring Vishal in the lead role.