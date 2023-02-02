Malikappuram Collects 100 Crores At The Box Office: Unni Mukundan Thanks Audience For Making It A Blockbuster!
Malikappuram
starring
Unni
Mukundan
and
directed
by
Vishnu
Sasi
Shankar
collected
100
crores
at
the
box
office
and
it
is
officially
announced
by
the
hero
in
his
Facebook
page.
Fans
are
celebrating
the
success
of
the
film
amidst
the
release
of
Thalapathy
Vijay's
Varisu
and
Ajith
Kumar's
Thunivu
in
Kerala
and
Tamil
Nadu.
An
8-year-old
girl
Kalyani
hears
about
Sabarimala
through
her
grandmother's
story.
An
insatiable
desire
arises
to
visit
Sabarimala
and
visit
Lord
Ayyappa.
The
story
of
'Malikappuram'
revolves
around
the
events
that
take
place
when
she
leaves
with
his
friend.
Politicians
from
the
state
of
Kerala,
who
saw
the
film,
hailed
it
as
'Kanthara
of
Kerala
Cinema'.
BJP
Kerala
State
President
K
Surendran
said
this
about
Malikappuram,
"I
saw
the
movie
'Malikappuram'.
I
felt
like
I
had
visited
Sabarimala
and
Lord
Ayyappa.
This
'Malikappuram'
is
a
great
film
that
makes
every
Ayyappa
devotee's
eyes
filled
with
happy
tears,
clap
their
hands
and
chant
sharanam
enthusiastically.
People
who
visit
Sabarimala
feel
a
divine
experience
somewhere,
which
can
be
seen
in
'Malikapuram'
cinema.
The
highlight
of
this
movie
is
the
line
'God
will
come
in
human
form
with
the
devotee'.
The
director
has
meticulously
depicted
how
the
grandmother
tells
the
child
about
Ayyappa
Swamy,
and
through
that
the
8-year-old
girl
has
a
strong
desire
to
go
to
Sabarimala,
and
the
girl
takes
a
big
risk
for
it.
In
the
second
part,
Unni
Mukundan
has
given
a
superb
performance.
Unni
Mukundan's
fight
scenes
in
'Malikappuram'
are
amazing
like
the
climax
scene
in
Kanthara
movie.
Children's
performances
are
heartwarming.
There
is
no
doubt
that
Malayalis
all
over
the
world
will
keep
this
movie
close
to
their
hearts."
Congress
Member
of
Parliament
from
Pathanamthitta
Constituency,
Adoor
Prakash
said
on
his
Facebook
page,
"I
have
emotionally
experienced
the
devotional
reception
that
I
get
when
I
say
that
I
am
the
representative
of
the
people
of
the
area
that
includes
Sabarimala.
Especially
when
I
go
outside
Kerala,
I
have
got
this
experience
more.
Ayyappan
is
a
source
of
indescribable
power
for
all
of
them.
Mallikapuram
cinema
can
be
described
as
'Kerala's
Kanthara'
in
a
single
sentence.
An
eight-year-old
girl
named
Kalyani
and
her
friend
Piyush
embark
on
a
pilgrimage
to
Sabarimala,
giving
the
audience
a
similar
experience
of
traveling
to
Sabarimala.
The
image
'Malikappuram' tells
us
that
'You
are
what
you
are',
which
is
engraved
on
Sabarimala
as
Tathwamasi.
I
hope
God
blesses
the
children
Devananda
and
Sripath
who
acted
in
this.
That
is
why
the
mantra
'Swamiye
Charanam
Ayyappa'
fills
the
mind
when
watching
the
film.
When
you
come
out
after
watching
the
film,
you
will
have
a
happy
tear
and
satisfaction
left
in
your
heart."
In
such
a
situation,
Unni
Mukundan
shared
his
happiness
in
social
media.
He
posted,
"Thank
you
all.
Happiest.
Proud.
Thank
you
so
much
to
all
family
audience
and
kids
for
your
love
and
support
towards
our
movie.
Thank
you
Ayyappa!
Hearty
congratulations
to
the
entire
team
of
Malikappuram!"