Malikappuram Collects 100 Crores At The Box Office: Unni Mukundan Thanks Audience For Making It A Blockbuster!

Malikappuram starring Unni Mukundan and directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar collected 100 crores at the box office and it is officially announced by the hero in his Facebook page. Fans are celebrating the success of the film amidst the release of Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and Ajith Kumar's Thunivu in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

An 8-year-old girl Kalyani hears about Sabarimala through her grandmother's story. An insatiable desire arises to visit Sabarimala and visit Lord Ayyappa. The story of 'Malikappuram' revolves around the events that take place when she leaves with his friend. Politicians from the state of Kerala, who saw the film, hailed it as 'Kanthara of Kerala Cinema'.

BJP Kerala State President K Surendran said this about Malikappuram, "I saw the movie 'Malikappuram'. I felt like I had visited Sabarimala and Lord Ayyappa. This 'Malikappuram' is a great film that makes every Ayyappa devotee's eyes filled with happy tears, clap their hands and chant sharanam enthusiastically. People who visit Sabarimala feel a divine experience somewhere, which can be seen in 'Malikapuram' cinema.

The highlight of this movie is the line 'God will come in human form with the devotee'. The director has meticulously depicted how the grandmother tells the child about Ayyappa Swamy, and through that the 8-year-old girl has a strong desire to go to Sabarimala, and the girl takes a big risk for it.

In the second part, Unni Mukundan has given a superb performance. Unni Mukundan's fight scenes in 'Malikappuram' are amazing like the climax scene in Kanthara movie. Children's performances are heartwarming. There is no doubt that Malayalis all over the world will keep this movie close to their hearts."

Congress Member of Parliament from Pathanamthitta Constituency, Adoor Prakash said on his Facebook page, "I have emotionally experienced the devotional reception that I get when I say that I am the representative of the people of the area that includes Sabarimala. Especially when I go outside Kerala, I have got this experience more. Ayyappan is a source of indescribable power for all of them.

Mallikapuram cinema can be described as 'Kerala's Kanthara' in a single sentence. An eight-year-old girl named Kalyani and her friend Piyush embark on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala, giving the audience a similar experience of traveling to Sabarimala.

The image 'Malikappuram' tells us that 'You are what you are', which is engraved on Sabarimala as Tathwamasi. I hope God blesses the children Devananda and Sripath who acted in this. That is why the mantra 'Swamiye Charanam Ayyappa' fills the mind when watching the film. When you come out after watching the film, you will have a happy tear and satisfaction left in your heart."

In such a situation, Unni Mukundan shared his happiness in social media. He posted, "Thank you all. Happiest. Proud. Thank you so much to all family audience and kids for your love and support towards our movie. Thank you Ayyappa! Hearty congratulations to the entire team of Malikappuram!"