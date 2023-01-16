Mamta Mohandas, Who Fought Cancer Is Diagnosed With THIS Rare Disease Again.. Fans Are Worried!
Mamta Mohandas shared about this on her Instagram page, “ Dear Sun, I embrace you now like I have never before. So Spotted, I’m losing color… I rise even before you every morning, to see you glimmer your first ray."
Mamta,
who
made
her
debut
in
Malayalam
in
2005,
made
her
Tamil
debut
opposite
Vishal
in
Sivapathikaram.
Subsequently,
she
acted
in
'Guru
En
Aalu'
with
Madhavan
and
'Thadaiyara
Thaka'
with
Arun
Vijay
and
impressed
the
Tamil
fans.
On
the
other
hand,
he
also
worked
as
an
assistant
director
in
the
2008
Rajinikanth
film
Kuselan,
along
with
colloquia
in
Malayalam
and
Telugu
languages.
Mamata,
who
has
also
sung
some
songs
including
'Daddy,
Mummy
House
Illa'
featured
in
Vijay's
film
Villu,
started
crawling
in
South
Indian
cinema
as
a
versatile
artist.
But
in
2009,
when
Mamata
suddenly
suffered
from
Hodgkin's
Lymphoma,
her
Malayalam
and
Tamil
fans
became
worried.
In
2013,
Mamata,
who
had
been
battling
cancer,
was
again
attacked
by
cancer.
After
that,
Mamata,
who
was
undergoing
treatment
in
Los
Angeles,
USA,
started
living
there.
Mamta
started
acting
in
selected
films
in
the
following
years
and
finally
acted
in
the
Tamil
film
'Enemy'.
In
this
case,
it
has
been
reported
that
Mamata
is
suffering
from
a
rare
type
of
discolouration
called
'Vitiligo'.
Mamata
had
earlier
shared
about
this
on
her
Instagram
page,
" Dear
Sun,
I
embrace
you
now
like
I
have
never
before.
So
Spotted,
I'm
losing
color...
I
rise
even
before
you
every
morning,
to
see
you
glimmer
your
first
ray
through
the
haze.
Give
me
all
you've
got..
for
I
will
be
indebted,
here
on
out
and
forever
by
your
grace."
Mamata,
who
has
battled
cancer
twice
and
is
now
suffering
from
a
rare
disease
again,
this
post
of
Mamata
has
left
her
fans
sad.
However,
Mamata's
fans
are
in
awe
of
her
fighting
spirit
and
are
praising
and
consoling
her
in
the
comment
section.
Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 8:48 [IST]