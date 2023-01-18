Man Who Hugs And Kisses Bigg Boss Queen Oviya In Live Video - Is He The Actress' Boyfriend?
Recently, actress Oviya posted a live video on Instagram. In it, while she is eating butter biscuits, someone who sits beside him suddenly hugs and kisses Oviya. Fans who saw the video says that he is Oviya's lover.
There
are
many
who
start
their
journey
in
the
modeling
industry
and
become
heroines.
Actress
Oviya
is
one
of
them.
She
made
her
debut
in
the
year
2010
with
the
film
Kalavani
directed
by
Sarkunam.
Before
Tamil
she
made
her
debut
with
the
Malayalam
film
Kangaroo.
After
that,
Oviya,
who
appeared
in
only
a
few
films,
was
missing
in
between.
Then
in
2017,
she
participated
in
the
Bigg
Boss
show
and
the
show
got
another
big
reach.
Apart
from
that,
fans
started
pages
in
the
name
'Oviya
Army'
for
her
during
the
Bigg
Boss
show
itself.
In
this
show,
her
realistic
character
and
speech
made
her
popular
among
fans.
She
also
acted
in
many
films.
Currently,
she
is
acting
in
many
Tamil,
Telugu,
Malayalam
and
Kannada
films.
However,
she
could
not
progress
as
a
leading
actress.
Aarav
had
acted
in
small
roles
in
films
like
O
Kadhal
Kanmani
and
Saithan
before
participating
in
Bigg
Boss.
It
is
known
that
Oviya
was
in
love
with
him.
Aarav
is
currently
married
to
actress
Rahi.
Actress
Rahi
is
playing
the
female
lead
in
Gautham
Menon's
'Imai
Pol
Kakka'.
Actor
Aarav
and
Rahi
got
married
in
the
year
2020.
But
it
is
said
that
Oviya,
who
was
madly
in
love
with
Aarav
during
Bigg
Boss,
did
not
go
to
his
wedding
ceremony.
Similarly,
it
is
noteworthy
that
Aarav
has
not
even
invited
Oviya.
It
is
in
this
situation
that
a
shocking
video
about
actress
Oviya
is
going
viral
on
social
media.