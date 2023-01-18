Man Who Hugs And Kisses Bigg Boss Queen Oviya In Live Video - Is He The Actress' Boyfriend?

Recently, actress Oviya posted a live video on Instagram. In it, while she is eating butter biscuits, someone who sits beside him suddenly hugs and kisses Oviya. Fans who saw the video says that he is Oviya's lover.

There are many who start their journey in the modeling industry and become heroines. Actress Oviya is one of them.

She made her debut in the year 2010 with the film Kalavani directed by Sarkunam. Before Tamil she made her debut with the Malayalam film Kangaroo. After that, Oviya, who appeared in only a few films, was missing in between.

Then in 2017, she participated in the Bigg Boss show and the show got another big reach. Apart from that, fans started pages in the name 'Oviya Army' for her during the Bigg Boss show itself. In this show, her realistic character and speech made her popular among fans. She also acted in many films. Currently, she is acting in many Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. However, she could not progress as a leading actress.

Aarav had acted in small roles in films like O Kadhal Kanmani and Saithan before participating in Bigg Boss. It is known that Oviya was in love with him. Aarav is currently married to actress Rahi. Actress Rahi is playing the female lead in Gautham Menon's 'Imai Pol Kakka'. Actor Aarav and Rahi got married in the year 2020.

But it is said that Oviya, who was madly in love with Aarav during Bigg Boss, did not go to his wedding ceremony. Similarly, it is noteworthy that Aarav has not even invited Oviya. It is in this situation that a shocking video about actress Oviya is going viral on social media.

Recently, actress Oviya posted a live video on Instagram. In it, while she is eating butter biscuits, someone who sits beside him suddenly hugs and kisses Oviya.

Fans who saw the video are commenting, "Is this Oviya's lover?"