Manju Warrier Regrets For Missing The Opportunity To Act With Ajith Kumar In THIS Film!
Manju
Warrier
played
the
role
of
Kanmani
in
the
movie
Thunivu,
directed
by
H
Vinoth
and
starring
Ajith
Kumar.
Manju
Warrier
is
a
lady
superstar
in
Malayalam
film
industry.
Many
of
her
blockbuster
hits
in
Malayalam
have
been
remade
in
Tamil.
Movies
like
How
Old
Are
You,
which
got
remade
in
the
name
of
36
Vayathinile
starring
Jyotika
in
Tamil,
and
her
film
Lucifer
got
remade
in
Telugu
as
God
Father
starring
Nayanthara.
Vetrimaaran's
Heroine
Manju
Warrier,
who
is
a
very
busy
actress
in
Malayalam,
made
her
debut
as
a
female
lead
in
Tamil
with
Asuran.
In
it,
Manju
Warrier
became
popular
by
showing
a
realistic
performance
in
the
role
of
a
village
girl
named
Pachaiammal
opposite
Dhanush.
The
film
which
was
directed
by
Ace
director
Vetrimaaran
got
great
recognition
for
Manju
in
Tamil
Nadu.
Missed
Opportunity
Recently,
Manju
Warrier
played
the
action
heroine
Kanmani
in
the
movie
Thunivu,
directed
by
H
Vinod
and
starring
Ajith.
She
did
not
act
opposite
Ajith
in
the
film.
In
this
case,
actress
Manju
Warrier
has
said
in
a
recent
interview
that
she
missed
the
opportunity
to
act
opposite
Ajith
22
years
ago.
Aishwarya
Rai
Replaced
Manju
Warrier
Accordingly,
director
Rajeev
Menon
first
invited
Manju
Warrier
to
play
the
heroine
in
the
2000
hit
Kandu
Konden
Kandu
Konden
starring
Ajith
Kumar.
But
at
that
time
she
was
busy
with
other
films
so
She
could
not
act
in
it.
After
that,
Aishwarya
Rai
was
cast
in
that
role.
Knowing
this,
the
fans
are
commenting
that
she
have
missed
a
good
chance.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 10:59 [IST]