'Movie Reviewers Should First Learn About Filmmaking!' – Top 10 Movies' Suresh Kumar Slams Blue Sattai Maran
'Top 10 Movies' is a popular program aired on Sun TV. Suresh Kumar hosted this event. He even called the Top 10 Movies program conducted by Sun as his all-time favorite show. The show will host a review of the film after which it will go viral. Also, Suresh hosted this show for more than 22 years.
Well said Dr. Suresh Kumar... Every Cinema Critic or Reviewer must see
He has hosted more than 1500 episodes. Everyone would say he was the favorite host of the 90s. Suresh is the only reviewer who has such a huge fan base. Suresh Kumar is currently hosting a show called Netflix Top 10 for Netflix OTT.
Television celebrity and a reviewer Suresh Kumar about Thala #Ajith sir.
He said in a recent interview, "Criticism is like passing judgment in a court of law, I have to be careful to that extent because I am a criminal who will suffer there. But many workers are affected here. So we should see cinema not only as a business but also to see many families after it. Nothing can be done in haste.
In the same way, it is wrong to watch the first scene after watching the film and end up talking bad about it or buying money and promoting it. Like all other fields like medicine and transport, media has a lot of responsibility. In that sense, criticism and news should be given very quickly, but it can be funny to watch as if it hastily poured water on the feet. But it affects people related to the film.
January 8, 2023
Now
some
films
are
afraid
to
release
because
of
these
kind
of
reviews.
Earlier
when
I
used
to
give
reviews,
we
don't
review
the
film
the
week
it
releases.
Let's
call
them
new
arrivals.
But
the
films
that
are
running
now
are
not
running
because
of
the
current
critics.
What I think is that every film critic needs to learn the techniques in depth about the film industry. Let's leave it alone and avoid criticizing the film and say that those who like this kind of film can go to the film. Apart from that, you shouldn't put the camera in front to blabber and call it a review."
Everyone knows that he is indirectly talking about reviewers like Blue Sattai Maran since he is the one who take it for granted and give reviews in a way he want.
