‘Movie Reviewers Should First Learn About Filmmaking!’ – Top 10 Movies’ Suresh Kumar Slams Blue Sattai Maran

'Top 10 Movies' is a popular program aired on Sun TV. Suresh Kumar hosted this event. He even called the Top 10 Movies program conducted by Sun as his all-time favorite show. The show will host a review of the film after which it will go viral. Also, Suresh hosted this show for more than 22 years.

He has hosted more than 1500 episodes. Everyone would say he was the favorite host of the 90s. Suresh is the only reviewer who has such a huge fan base. Suresh Kumar is currently hosting a show called Netflix Top 10 for Netflix OTT.

He said in a recent interview, "Criticism is like passing judgment in a court of law, I have to be careful to that extent because I am a criminal who will suffer there. But many workers are affected here. So we should see cinema not only as a business but also to see many families after it. Nothing can be done in haste.

In the same way, it is wrong to watch the first scene after watching the film and end up talking bad about it or buying money and promoting it. Like all other fields like medicine and transport, media has a lot of responsibility. In that sense, criticism and news should be given very quickly, but it can be funny to watch as if it hastily poured water on the feet. But it affects people related to the film.

Now some films are afraid to release because of these kind of reviews. Earlier when I used to give reviews, we don't review the film the week it releases. Let's call them new arrivals. But the films that are running now are not running because of the current critics.

What I think is that every film critic needs to learn the techniques in depth about the film industry. Let's leave it alone and avoid criticizing the film and say that those who like this kind of film can go to the film. Apart from that, you shouldn't put the camera in front to blabber and call it a review."

Everyone knows that he is indirectly talking about reviewers like Blue Sattai Maran since he is the one who take it for granted and give reviews in a way he want.