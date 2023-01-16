Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's Family Picture With Twins On Pongal Is All Things Love; Fans React
Vignesh Shivan shared a sweet picture with his two sons Uyir and Ulagam along with his wifey to wish everyone, "Pongaloooo Pongal.. Wishing all the happiness in this world to you and all your loved ones!!!"
Lady
superstar
Nayanthara,
who
recently
hit
the
screens
with
a
horror
thriller
titled
Connect,
is
in
the
happiest
phase
of
her
life.
The
mother
of
twin
boys
is
having
a
great
time
personally
taking
care
of
the
twin
boys
and
spending
a
whale
of
time
with
them.
His
talented
producer-lyricist-writer-director
husband
Vignesh
Shivan
makes
it
a
point
to
post
cutesy
pictures
of
them
all
on
every
occasion
possible,
on
his
Instagram
handle,
giving
us
a
peek
into
their
lives.
Nayanthara
Vignesh
Shivan
Family
Photo
Credit:
Instagram
On
the
occasion
of
the
harvest
festival
celebrated
as
Pongal
across
Tamil
Nadu,
Vignesh
Shivan,
who
married
the
actress
in
the
month
of
August
2022
at
a
private
resort
in
Mahabalipuram,
shared
a
sweet
picture
with
his
two
sons
Uyir
and
Ulagam
along
with
his
wifey
to
wish
everyone,
"Pongaloooo
Pongal..
Wishing
all
the
happiness
in
this
world
to
you
and
all
your
loved
ones!!!"
Nayanthara
looked
cute
in
a
simple
cotton
churidar
with
a
floral
dupatta
as
Vignesh
leaned
on
the
couch
with
his
two
boys
slept
on
him
facing
the
camera.
The
couple
decided
not
to
reveal
the
faces
of
their
new
born
twins.
Vignesh
wore
a
blue
shirt
and
paired
it
with
a
traditional
veshti,
to
mark
the
festival,
as
the
twins
were
dressed
in
a
matching
all
white
suspender
shorts.
Nayan
looked
radiant
as
a
wife
sporting
a
thick
line
of
vermilion
on
her
forehead
along
with
flowers
tucked
in
her
bun.
She
paired
her
simple
dress
with
oxidized
heavy
chandbali
earrings.
Nayanthara
Marriage
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
The
family
of
four
posed
infront
of
God
Shiva's
family
picture
with
his
two
sons-Ganesha
and
Kumaraswamy.
The
photo
could
mean
that
they
are
now
a
full
and
content
family,
like
that
in
the
picture
of
God
Shiva.
On
the
professional
front,
Nayanthara
and
Vignesh
Shivan
are
busy
with
their
respective
projects.
Vignesh
is
directing
Thala
Ajith
for
his
next.
Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 19:37 [IST]