Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's Family Picture With Twins On Pongal Is All Things Love; Fans React

Vignesh Shivan shared a sweet picture with his two sons Uyir and Ulagam along with his wifey to wish everyone, "Pongaloooo Pongal.. Wishing all the happiness in this world to you and all your loved ones!!!"

Lady superstar Nayanthara, who recently hit the screens with a horror thriller titled Connect, is in the happiest phase of her life. The mother of twin boys is having a great time personally taking care of the twin boys and spending a whale of time with them. His talented producer-lyricist-writer-director husband Vignesh Shivan makes it a point to post cutesy pictures of them all on every occasion possible, on his Instagram handle, giving us a peek into their lives.

Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan Family Photo Credit: Instagram

On the occasion of the harvest festival celebrated as Pongal across Tamil Nadu, Vignesh Shivan, who married the actress in the month of August 2022 at a private resort in Mahabalipuram, shared a sweet picture with his two sons Uyir and Ulagam along with his wifey to wish everyone, "Pongaloooo Pongal.. Wishing all the happiness in this world to you and all your loved ones!!!"

Check out the tweet here:

Nayanthara looked cute in a simple cotton churidar with a floral dupatta as Vignesh leaned on the couch with his two boys slept on him facing the camera. The couple decided not to reveal the faces of their new born twins. Vignesh wore a blue shirt and paired it with a traditional veshti, to mark the festival, as the twins were dressed in a matching all white suspender shorts. Nayan looked radiant as a wife sporting a thick line of vermilion on her forehead along with flowers tucked in her bun. She paired her simple dress with oxidized heavy chandbali earrings.

Nayanthara Marriage Photo Credit: Gallery

The family of four posed infront of God Shiva's family picture with his two sons-Ganesha and Kumaraswamy. The photo could mean that they are now a full and content family, like that in the picture of God Shiva.

On the professional front, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are busy with their respective projects. Vignesh is directing Thala Ajith for his next.