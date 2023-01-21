Wife Pooja Ramachandran Share Romantic Pictures From Recent Getaway!

To make each day count during this wonderful journey to parenthood, the couple recently went on a babymoon to Thailand. John Kokken, who goes by the name 'high on kokken' on Instagram posted a set of pictures from Phuket

Actress Pooja Ramachandran is a popular face down south across Tamil and Telugu film industries. The actress, who is a fitness enthusiast along with her actor husband John Kokken often dishes out couple goals through their Instagram handles. The very much in love couple are expecting their first child very soon.

Pooja Ramachandran John Kokken Photo Credit: Gallery

To make each day count during this wonderful journey to parenthood, the couple recently went on a babymoon to Thailand. John Kokken, who goes by the name 'high on kokken' on Instagram posted a set of pictures from Phuket, where the couple enjoyed the setting sun from inside a pool. He wrote, 'Sunset with my 2 babies'(sic) Pooja was seen embracing John and giving him kisses.

Check out some of the tweets here:

The couple always shower each other with love and compliments. Their photographs echo their happy relationship as one can see it on their social media accounts. When the couple announced the pregnancy news in November 2022, congratulatory messages poured in from all corners. The pictures from their holiday travels and adventures ooze happiness and love while fans of the couple are thrilled for them. Given the couple's love for fitness, Pooja has been doing yoga now and is sharing videos with her followers.

Pooja Ramachandran Photo Credit: Gallery

Pooja, the 38-year-old VJ-turned actress rose to popularity by playing a side kick in Surya-Shruti Haasan starrer 7am Arivu, her first Kollywood film after a long stint as a model, host, and VJ. She debuted in Tollywood with Siddharth-Amala Paul's Love Fialure movie in 2012. She was popular for playing the role of Bhanu in Nikhil Siddhartha's Swamy Ra Ra movie. She was also a contestant of the biggest reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season.

Pooja earlier got married to VJ Craig in 2010 and divorced him in the year 2017. She then married John Kokken in 2019. John Kokken, a model-turned-actor was seen in films like Mahesh Babu's 1 Nenokkadine, Baahubali 1, KGF 1 & 2, and Thunivu.