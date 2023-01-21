Wife Pooja Ramachandran Share Romantic Pictures From Recent Getaway!
To make each day count during this wonderful journey to parenthood, the couple recently went on a babymoon to Thailand. John Kokken, who goes by the name 'high on kokken' on Instagram posted a set of pictures from Phuket
Pooja

John
Kokken
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Pooja
was
seen
embracing
John
and
giving
him
kisses.
Check
out
some
of
the
tweets
here:
The
couple
always
shower
each
other
with
love
and
compliments.
Their
photographs
echo
their
happy
relationship
as
one
can
see
it
on
their
social
media
accounts.
When
the
couple
announced
the
pregnancy
news
in
November
2022,
congratulatory
messages
poured
in
from
all
corners.
The
pictures
from
their
holiday
travels
and
adventures
ooze
happiness
and
love
while
fans
of
the
couple
are
thrilled
for
them.
Given
the
couple's
love
for
fitness,
Pooja
has
been
doing
yoga
now
and
is
sharing
videos
with
her
followers.
Pooja
Ramachandran
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Pooja,
the
38-year-old
VJ-turned
actress
rose
to
popularity
by
playing
a
side
kick
in
Surya-Shruti
Haasan
starrer
7am
Arivu,
her
first
Kollywood
film
after
a
long
stint
as
a
model,
host,
and
VJ.
She
debuted
in
Tollywood
with
Siddharth-Amala
Paul's
Love
Fialure
movie
in
2012.
She
was
popular
for
playing
the
role
of
Bhanu
in
Nikhil
Siddhartha's
Swamy
Ra
Ra
movie.
She
was
also
a
contestant
of
the
biggest
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
Season.
Pooja
earlier
got
married
to
VJ
Craig
in
2010
and
divorced
him
in
the
year
2017.
She
then
married
John
Kokken
in
2019.
John
Kokken,
a
model-turned-actor
was
seen
in
films
like
Mahesh
Babu's
1
Nenokkadine,
Baahubali
1,
KGF
1
&
2,
and
Thunivu.
Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 12:42 [IST]