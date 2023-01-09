    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Pooja Ramachandran’s Risky Yoga with Baby in Stomach: Instagram Video Goes Viral!

    Pooja Ramachandran

    Pooja Ramachandran who did upside down yoga while pregnant; Even though there is a coach, netizens are worried about standing upside down like this while pregnant

    Fans are shocked to see a video of actress Pooja Ramachandran doing upside down yoga with a baby in her belly.

    Pooja Ramachandran started her media journey as a host on SS Music Channel. After that, Pooja Ramachandran, who took an avatar as an actress, acted as the heroine in the serial Kanchana telecast on Vijay TV.

    Later in Tamil cinema, Pooja also acted in films such as How to Lose Love in Love, Nanban, Pizza, Nanbenda and Kanchana 2
    Meanwhile, in 2010, Pooja Ramachandran married Craig, who was a VJ on SS Music Channel. Later in 2017, when both had an affair, she got married for the second time to actor John Kokken.

    This John Kokkan is the one who threatened to act as Vembuli in Arya starrer Sarpatta Parambarai. He has also acted in films like Ajith's Veeram, Baahubali and KGF. He is currently playing the role of John Kokkan in Ajith's Thunivu and Captain Miller which is releasing on 11th. Pooja and John have acted together in the web series Police Story.

    Actress Pooja Ramachandran posted a video on her Instagram page. Fans who saw it are shocked and are recording their comments.
    In the video, Pooja Ramachandran is doing yoga upside down while pregnant. In it she mentioned, "My little one. I am ready to meet you". She also thanked the trainer by saying that she did this yoga while keeping the trainer by her side.

    In this situation, the video recording has gone viral, but the netizens are posting comments wondering if the trainer can stand upside down like this while pregnant.

