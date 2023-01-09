Pooja Ramachandran’s Risky Yoga with Baby in Stomach: Instagram Video Goes Viral!

Pooja
Ramachandran
started
her
media
journey
as
a
host
on
SS
Music
Channel.
After
that,
Pooja
Ramachandran,
who
took
an
avatar
as
an
actress,
acted
as
the
heroine
in
the
serial
Kanchana
telecast
on
Vijay
TV.
Later
in
Tamil
cinema,
Pooja
also
acted
in
films
such
as
How
to
Lose
Love
in
Love,
Nanban,
Pizza,
Nanbenda
and
Kanchana
2
Meanwhile,
in
2010,
Pooja
Ramachandran
married
Craig,
who
was
a
VJ
on
SS
Music
Channel.
Later
in
2017,
when
both
had
an
affair,
she
got
married
for
the
second
time
to
actor
John
Kokken.
This
John
Kokkan
is
the
one
who
threatened
to
act
as
Vembuli
in
Arya
starrer
Sarpatta
Parambarai.
He
has
also
acted
in
films
like
Ajith's
Veeram,
Baahubali
and
KGF.
He
is
currently
playing
the
role
of
John
Kokkan
in
Ajith's
Thunivu
and
Captain
Miller
which
is
releasing
on
11th.
Pooja
and
John
have
acted
together
in
the
web
series
Police
Story.
Actress
Pooja
Ramachandran
posted
a
video
on
her
Instagram
page.
Fans
who
saw
it
are
shocked
and
are
recording
their
comments.
In
the
video,
Pooja
Ramachandran
is
doing
yoga
upside
down
while
pregnant.
In
it
she
mentioned,
"My
little
one.
I
am
ready
to
meet
you".
She
also
thanked
the
trainer
by
saying
that
she
did
this
yoga
while
keeping
the
trainer
by
her
side.
In
this
situation,
the
video
recording
has
gone
viral,
but
the
netizens
are
posting
comments
wondering
if
the
trainer
can
stand
upside
down
like
this
while
pregnant.