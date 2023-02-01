Poorna Shines Like An Angel With Gold Ornaments At Her Grand Baby Shower Event - PICS Go Viral!

Tamil
And
Malayalam
Heroine
Actress
Poorna,
who
recently
announced
her
pregnancy,
had
a
grand
baby
shower.
The
photos
taken
at
the
event
are
now
going
viral
on
social
media.
Actress
Poorna
aka
Shamna
Kasim
is
famous
as
a
heroine
in
Malayalam
and
Tamil
Cinema.
Last
year,
she
got
married
to
businessman
Shanid
Asif
Ali
from
Dubai,
and
she
got
pregnant
recently.
In
this
situation,
her
baby
shower
event
was
conducted
in
a
grand
manner.
Secret
Marriage
She
made
her
debut
in
Tamil
in
the
year
2008
with
Bharath's
movie
'Muniyaandi
Vilangiyal
Moondraam
Aandu',
followed
by
acting
in
many
films
like
'Audupuli',
'Kandhakottai',
'Thagaraaru',
'Kaappaan'
and
'Thalaivi'.
Poorna,
an
actress
who
has
not
been
embroiled
in
too
many
controversies,
has
made
it
a
habit
to
choose
story-driven
films
in
Tamil
despite
not
getting
the
chance
to
act
as
a
female
lead.
In
this
case,
when
film
opportunities
began
to
slow
down
for
her,
she
decided
to
get
married
and
settle.
Accordingly,
actress
Poorna
secretly
married
Dubai-based
businessman
Asif
Ali
in
June
last
year.
A
grand
reception
was
held
later.
Poorna
made
the
announcement
about
her
pregnancy
in
November
by
sharing
the
video
on
her
YouTube
channel.
Shining
Golden
Beauty
In
her
baby
shower
ceremony
that
happened
recently,
Poorna's
entire
family
has
attended
and
congratulated
her.
The
photos
of
the
unforgettable
moments
in
Poorna's
life
are
now
out
and
the
fans
are
also
happily
wishing
her.
She
shines
like
a
beauty
angel
at
her
own
baby
shower
in
a
shimmering
red
silk
saree
with
gold
ornaments
to
match.
Active
In
Social
Media
Bangles,
sweet,
fruits
and
dry
fruits
were
placed
in
beautiful
glass
bowls
before
her.
Actress
Poorna,
who
made
a
name
for
herself
as
a
talented
actress
by
acting
in
numerous
films
in
Tamil
and
Malayalam,
moved
away
from
cinema
completely
after
her
marriage
and
settled
down
with
her
husband
in
Dubai.
However,
she
is
very
active
on
social
media
and
regularly
posts
videos
of
herself
and
her
family
on
social
media.