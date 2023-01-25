Priyadarshini Opens Up About Her Sister And Popular Anchor DD Neelakandan’s Second Marriage

Ethirneechal
Priyadarshini
Priyadarshini,
who
is
a
small
screen
actress,
is
currently
acting
in
Sun
TV's
Ethirneechal
serial.
Before
coming
to
this
serial,
she
has
acted
in
many
films
as
a
child
artist.
Not
only
that,
she
has
also
been
a
classical
dancer.
Priyadarshini
is
known
by
many
as
the
sister
of
famous
VJ
Divyadarshini
(DD).
Priyadarshini
has
worked
as
an
anchor
in
channels
like
Sun
TV,
Vijay
TV,
Zee
Tamil,
Kalainar
TV
and
Surya
TV.
She
has
also
acted
in
films
like
Davani
Kanavugal,
Kaaval
Kaikadigal,
Naagam,
Kutravaaligal,
India
Kovil,
Uyire
Unakaga,
Idhayathai
Tiruthede
in
Tamil
and
Naaga
Devathai
in
Telugu
language.
Initially,
she
started
her
serial
career
with
the
mega-serial
titled
Viluthugal.
She
is
playing
the
character
of
Renuka
in
the
serial
Ethirneechal.
But
her
real
character
is
not
like
the
one
she
is
shown
in
the
serial.
She
is
doing
her
favorite
work
for
her
self-satisfaction
and
self-respect.
She
Will
Never
Take
Rest
When
asked
about
her
sister
DD
aka
Divyadarshini
in
a
recent
interview
to
a
media
portal,
Priyadarshini
said,
"She
set
a
new
standard
for
anchoring. We
always
want
her
to
take
some
rest.
We
will
always
stand
behind
her
in
the
backstage
and
request
her
to
take
break
once
in
a
30
minutes
or
one
hour.
She
will
never
listen
to
us.
That
is
the
only
advise
we
will
give
her
as
a
family.
She
don't
need
career
advise. She
is
only
picking
up
two
to
three
projects
nowadays."
DD's
Second
Marriage
With
A
Business
Man
Even
we
heard
about
the
news
through
media
that
dd
is
going
to
marry
a
business
man.
We
asked
DD
in
funny
way,
'Who
is
that
business
man?
We
want
to
see
him.
Please
tell
us..'
We
will
get
angry
when
we
hear
such
a
news
for
the
first
time.
Then
we
will
get
used
to
such
news.
Nowadays
it
makes
us
only
to
laugh
at
such
gossips.
When
you
write
that
some
celebrity
is
getting
married,
what
is
the
benefit
you
get
through
it?
I
really
don't
understand
that.
Will
You
Both
Dance
Together
Again?
Her
health
condition
is
not
completely
alright
now.
We
will
definitely
dance
together
once
she
is
back
to
normal.
When
asked
about
mental
health
she
said
,"Mental
health
is
very
important.
Everyone
in
a
family
should
help
each
other
in
such
a
situation.
Our
moral
support
and
kind
words
will
make
them
feel
good.
I
will
say
Corona
is
a
best
example.
It
gave
us
a
big
lesson.
All
our
lives
are
just
bonus.
Anything
might
have
happened
to
anybody.
That
was
the
situation.
And
we
crossed
it
luckily
with
all
the
love
and
support
from
our
family
members."
Did
you
fight
with
her
in
jealousy
in
any
situation?
We
never
do
that
and
our
family
will
never
allow
it
to
happen.