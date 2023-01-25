Priyadarshini Opens Up About Her Sister And Popular Anchor DD Neelakandan’s Second Marriage

Ethirneechal Priyadarshini

Priyadarshini, who is a small screen actress, is currently acting in Sun TV's Ethirneechal serial. Before coming to this serial, she has acted in many films as a child artist. Not only that, she has also been a classical dancer. Priyadarshini is known by many as the sister of famous VJ Divyadarshini (DD).

Priyadarshini has worked as an anchor in channels like Sun TV, Vijay TV, Zee Tamil, Kalainar TV and Surya TV. She has also acted in films like Davani Kanavugal, Kaaval Kaikadigal, Naagam, Kutravaaligal, India Kovil, Uyire Unakaga, Idhayathai Tiruthede in Tamil and Naaga Devathai in Telugu language. Initially, she started her serial career with the mega-serial titled Viluthugal.

She is playing the character of Renuka in the serial Ethirneechal. But her real character is not like the one she is shown in the serial. She is doing her favorite work for her self-satisfaction and self-respect.

She Will Never Take Rest

When asked about her sister DD aka Divyadarshini in a recent interview to a media portal, Priyadarshini said, "She set a new standard for anchoring. We always want her to take some rest. We will always stand behind her in the backstage and request her to take break once in a 30 minutes or one hour. She will never listen to us. That is the only advise we will give her as a family. She don't need career advise. She is only picking up two to three projects nowadays."

DD's Second Marriage With A Business Man

Even we heard about the news through media that dd is going to marry a business man. We asked DD in funny way, 'Who is that business man? We want to see him. Please tell us..'

We will get angry when we hear such a news for the first time. Then we will get used to such news.

Nowadays it makes us only to laugh at such gossips. When you write that some celebrity is getting married, what is the benefit you get through it? I really don't understand that.

Will You Both Dance Together Again?

Her health condition is not completely alright now. We will definitely dance together once she is back to normal.



When asked about mental health she said ,"Mental health is very important. Everyone in a family should help each other in such a situation. Our moral support and kind words will make them feel good. I will say Corona is a best example. It gave us a big lesson. All our lives are just bonus. Anything might have happened to anybody. That was the situation. And we crossed it luckily with all the love and support from our family members."

Did you fight with her in jealousy in any situation?



We never do that and our family will never allow it to happen.