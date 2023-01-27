Rajinikanth Says 'I used to smoke unlimited cigarettes every day & THIS person changed me'

Rajinikanth
has
said
that
it
was
his
wife
Latha
changed
him
into
a
good
person
who
had
various
bad
habits
like
drinking
alcohol
and
smoking
cigarettes
every
day.
Emotional
Speech
Actor
YG
Mahendran
has
launched
a
new
production
company
called
Sharp
Productions.
He
is
also
going
to
make
a
film
called
Charukesi
through
it.
The
opening
ceremony
of
this
film
was
held
in
Chennai
yesterday.
Actor
Rajinikanth,
who
attended
as
a
special
guest,
opened
the
film
by
clapping
and
spoke
emotionally
about
his
wife.
Bad
Friends
Rajinikanth
said,
"It
was
YG
Mahendran
who
introduced
me
to
Latha.
He
was
the
main
reason
we
got
married.
Even
though
I
am
73
years
old
now,
my
wife
Latha
is
the
reason
why
I
am
so
healthy.
When
I
was
a
conductor,
I
had
many
bad
habits
because
of
the
company
of
some
bad
friends.
Mutton
Paya,
Appam
&
Chicken
65
When
I
was
a
conductor,
I
used
to
eat
non-veg
twice
a
day.
I
water
every
day.
I
don't
know
how
many
packs
of
cigarettes
I
will
take.
Like
when
I
was
a
conductor,
after
this
I
became
an
actor
and
when
I
got
money,
name
and
fame,
I
used
to
eat
mutton
paya,
appam,
chicken
65
etc.
in
the
morning.
If
you
see
all
the
vegetarians
then
it
will
be
sinful.
Alcohol,
cigarettes
and
non-vegetarian
food
are
bad
combinations.
As
far
as
I
know,
no
one
who
has
eaten
too
much
of
this
for
many
years
has
ever
lived
to
be
60
years
old.
They
went
inside.
Even
if
they
live
for
more
than
60
years,
they
are
unable
to
move
and
are
confined
to
bed.
Many
people
can
be
cited
as
examples
of
this,
but
I
don't
want
to
say
it
with
my
own
mouth.
She
Introduced
Me
To
Right
Doctors
It
was
my
wife
Latha
who
changed
me
like
that
with
love.
Bad
habits
like
this
cannot
be
abandoned
by
anyone.
It
was
Latha
who
changed
me,
introduced
me
to
the
right
doctors
and
made
me
mature.
If
you
see
my
old
pictures,
you
will
know
how
I
was
before
marriage
and
how
I
was
after
marriage.
I
would
like
to
thank
YG
Mahendran
for
making
someone
like
this
my
wife.
Hearing
this
speech
of
Rajini,
his
wife
Latha
was
stunned.
Story first published: Friday, January 27, 2023, 9:53 [IST]