Reason Why Top Star Prashant's Life Turned Upside Down; His Father Thiagarajan And Fans In Depression

During
the
90s,
Top
Star
Prashant
was
on
top
of
Vijay
and
Ajith.
It
was
even
talked
about
in
the
press
that
Prashant
is
the
next
romantic
hero
after
Kamal
Haasan.
Do
you
know
how
actor
Prashant,
who
had
such
a
great
status
among
fans,
suddenly
lost
the
market
and
got
out
of
the
field?
The
main
reason
for
that
is
his
marriage
life.
Yes,
actor
Prashanth
got
married
to
Grakalakshmi
in
2005.
It
was
reported
that
only
after
the
wedding,
Prashant
family
came
to
know
that
Grakalakshmi
was
already
married.
Due
to
this
many
problems
happened
in
Prashant's
life.
After
this,
Prashant
divorced
Grakalakshmi
in
2009.
Prashant's
family
is
devastated
by
this
incident.
It
is
said
that
due
to
this,
Prashant
could
not
concentrate
properly
in
cinema
and
this
is
the
main
reason
for
Prashant's
film
career
to
turn
upside
down.
Top
Star
Prasanth
fans
keeps
sharing
their
wish
to
release
his
film
Andhagan,
the
official
remake
of
2018
Hindi
film
Andhadhun.
The
film
shoot
was
completed
before
a
year.
But
the
release
date
keeps
changing
due
to
unknown
reasons.
On
the
other
hand,
during
the
release
of
Vijay
and
Ajith
films,
the
talk
about
Prashanth's
current
projects
keeps
circulating
among
his
fans.
His
father
Thiagarajan
also
tried
a
lot
to
give
him
a
great
comeback.
But
unfortunately
it
is
not
working
for
him.
Let's
wish
Prashanth
to
bounce
back
from
all
his
problems
and
satisfy
his
fans
with
a
blockbuster
hit
this
year.
Story first published: Saturday, February 4, 2023, 10:46 [IST]