Reason Why Top Star Prashant's Life Turned Upside Down; His Father Thiagarajan And Fans In Depression

Top Star Prasanth fans keeps sharing their wish to release his film Andhagan, the official remake of 2018 Hindi film Andhadhun. The film shoot was completed before a year.

During the 90s, Top Star Prashant was on top of Vijay and Ajith. It was even talked about in the press that Prashant is the next romantic hero after Kamal Haasan.

Do you know how actor Prashant, who had such a great status among fans, suddenly lost the market and got out of the field?

The main reason for that is his marriage life. Yes, actor Prashanth got married to Grakalakshmi in 2005. It was reported that only after the wedding, Prashant family came to know that Grakalakshmi was already married. Due to this many problems happened in Prashant's life.

After this, Prashant divorced Grakalakshmi in 2009. Prashant's family is devastated by this incident. It is said that due to this, Prashant could not concentrate properly in cinema and this is the main reason for Prashant's film career to turn upside down.

Top Star Prasanth fans keeps sharing their wish to release his film Andhagan, the official remake of 2018 Hindi film Andhadhun. The film shoot was completed before a year. But the release date keeps changing due to unknown reasons. On the other hand, during the release of Vijay and Ajith films, the talk about Prashanth's current projects keeps circulating among his fans. His father Thiagarajan also tried a lot to give him a great comeback. But unfortunately it is not working for him. Let's wish Prashanth to bounce back from all his problems and satisfy his fans with a blockbuster hit this year.