Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Director Atlee Becomes Father To A Baby Boy With Wife Priya; Congratulations Pour In

Atlee Wife Priya Photo Credit: Gallery

Tamil director Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee are on cloud nine as they welcomed a bundle of joy into their family. The director-actor duo took to social media to announce the beginning of the journey of their parenthood with a baby boy on January 31, 2023.

"They were right. There's no feeling in the world like this. And just like that our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed," Atlee wrote sharing his joy on Twitter and other social media platforms. Atlee and Priya also shared a picture of them holding a pair of baby boy's shoes and announced that it was a boy.

Check out the tweet here:

They were right 😍 There’s no feeling in the world like this ♥️

And just like tat our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today!



Grateful. Happy. Blessed. 🤗♥️🙏🏼@priyaatlee pic.twitter.com/jCEIHSxlKB — atlee (@Atlee_dir) January 31, 2023

In a video that was shared moments later, the couple said, "Little boy, we loved you from the very start, you stole our breath, embraced our hearts.

Our life together has just begun, you're a part of us, cute little one. Welcome more."

Atlee and Priya announced that they were pregnant on December 16, 2022. Priya's baby shower ceremony held recently was a grand affair with the entire Kollywood in presence. Atlee's Bigil and Mersal actor Thalapathy Vijay was also present for the event.

Atlee Kumar Wife Photo Credit: Internet

The 36-year-old director who rose to fame with his first Tamil film Raja Rani in 2013 is now working with Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan. Jawan stars Nayanthara as the female lead and Vijay is also said to be doing a cameo in the film. Apart from direction, Atlee also produced several movies. He and actress Priya got married in 2014, and their wedding was one of the memorable ones in Kollywood as the couple defied general stereotypes.