    Shocking News.. Ajith Fan Fell Down From Lorry And Dies During Thunivu Movie FDFS Celebration!

    Unexpectedly, Ajith fan Bharatkumar (19) from Ritchie Street Chindarippet slipped and fell on the road. Later it was reported that he died on the spot. Heroes should stop such nonsense behaviours immediately.
    Thunivu

    Ajith starrer Thunivu released in theaters today amidst great anticipation of fans. Thunivu movie was screened at 1 am. As a result, the fans gathered in front of the theater from night onwards and engaged in dancing and celebration.

    An Ajith fan fell down and died while dancing on a lorry in front of Rohini theater in Chennai.

    In this case, a fan of Ajith was standing on a lorry on the road during the Thunivu celebration in front of the Rohini theater in Koyambhet, Chennai. Then, unexpectedly, Ajith fan Bharatkumar (19) from Ritchie Street in Chindarippet slipped and fell on the road.
    As a result, he sustained a serious injury on his spinal cord and was admitted to the hospital, where he died tragically. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

