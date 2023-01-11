Shocking News.. Ajith Fan Fell Down From Lorry And Dies During Thunivu Movie FDFS Celebration!
Unexpectedly, Ajith fan Bharatkumar (19) from Ritchie Street Chindarippet slipped and fell on the road. Later it was reported that he died on the spot. Heroes should stop such nonsense behaviours immediately.
Ajith
starrer
Thunivu
released
in
theaters
today
amidst
great
anticipation
of
fans.
Thunivu
movie
was
screened
at
1
am.
As
a
result,
the
fans
gathered
in
front
of
the
theater
from
night
onwards
and
engaged
in
dancing
and
celebration.
An
Ajith
fan
fell
down
and
died
while
dancing
on
a
lorry
in
front
of
Rohini
theater
in
Chennai.
Ajith's
film
Thunivu
has
released
today
in
theaters
across
Tamil
Nadu
amid
great
anticipation
among
fans.
Thunivu
movie
was
screened
at
1
am.
As
a
result,
the
fans
gathered
in
front
of
the
theater
from
night
onwards
and
engaged
in
dancing
and
celebration.
In
this
case,
a
fan
of
Ajith
was
standing
on
a
lorry
on
the
road
during
the
Thunivu
celebration
in
front
of
the
Rohini
theater
in
Koyambhet,
Chennai.
Then,
unexpectedly,
Ajith
fan
Bharatkumar
(19)
from
Ritchie
Street
in
Chindarippet
slipped
and
fell
on
the
road.
As
a
result,
he
sustained
a
serious
injury
on
his
spinal
cord
and
was
admitted
to
the
hospital,
where
he
died
tragically.
The
police
have
registered
a
case
and
are
investigating
the
incident.