Simbu To Charge A Whopping Amount As Remuneration For His Upcoming Films! The Number Will Shock You!

Silambarasan
AKA
Simbu
enjoys
a
huge
fan
following
in
Tamil
Nadu
and
in
other
parts
of
south
India.
The
youngster,
who
is
known
for
not
mincing
words
is
always
a
subject
of
controversy,
but
his
impeccable
body
of
work
makes
him
a
lovable
actor
of
this
generation.
After
delivering
two
back-to-back
hits
in
the
form
of
Maanaadu
and
Vendhu
Thanindhathu
Kaadu,
Simbu
is
now
in
full-form.
After
debuting
as
a
lead
actor
in
2002
with
Kadhal
Virus
and
Kadhal
Azhivathillai,
Simbu
chose
to
explore
the
road
less
taken.
He
came
up
with
scripts
that
were
unique
and
showcased
his
acting
prowess
through
the
roles
he
portrayed.
However,
Simbu
achieved
stardom
with
his
2004
film
Manmadhan.
According
to
the
latest
reports,
we
hear
that
Simbu
has
been
charging
a
whopping
amount
in
the
form
of
remuneration
following
the
success
of
his
films.
Silambarasan
is
allegedly
demanding
Rs
40
Crore
per
project
for
his
upcoming
films.
He
will
be
next
seen
in
Pathu
Thala,
which
is
set
for
a
threatrical
release
on
March
30.
The
multi-talented
actor
faced
certain
social
and
personal
setbacks
and
slipped
into
a
laid-back
mode.
He
found
his
inspiration
and
determination
during
the
lockdown
period.
He
went
on
a
strict
diet
and
exercise
routine
and
therefore
reduced
so
much
weight.
Simbu
also
reportedly
underwent
Kerala's
traditional
ayurvedic
treatments
for
his
health
to
bounce
with
new
found
energy
and
do
good
films.
His
last
was
a
critically
successful
film
under
the
direction
of
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon,'s
Vendhu
Thanindhathu
Kaadu.
Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 12:17 [IST]