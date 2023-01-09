Atlee's Pregnant Wife Priya Flaunts Her BABY BUMP As She Steps Out With Jawan Director

It
is
well
known
that
former
actor
Priya
Atlee
is
expecting
her
first
child
with
husband
and
filmmaker
Atlee
Kumar.
Recently,
the
couple
even
hosted
a
baby
shower,
which
was
attended
by
several
celebrities
including
Tamil
star
Vijay.
The
couple
has
also
been
sharing
photos
and
videos
of
their
adorable
moments
as
they
are
set
to
become
parents.
Atlee's
wife
flaunts
baby
bump
On
Sunday
(January
9),
the
couple
stepped
out
of
their
home
and
was
papped
by
shutterbugs
as
they
posed
for
photos.
They
both
were
seen
walking
hand
in
hand
as
they
entered
their
swanky
car.
In
the
video
that
surfaced
online,
Priya
can
be
seen
in
an
elegant
maternity
wear
and
she
was
seen
posing
for
photos
along
with
Atlee
The
photographers
asked
Atlee
about
the
progress
of
his
next
movie,
to
which
the
filmmaker
said
that
the
process
is
going
well.
He
assured
that
the
film
will
meet
with
the
expectations
of
fans.
Atlee,
Priya
announced
their
pregnancy
on
social
media
Atlee
shared
the
news
with
a
heartfelt
post
on
Twitter.
It
read,
"Happy
to
announce
that
we
are
pregnant
need
all
your
blessing
and
love.
Wit
love
Atlee
&
@priyaatlee
Pc
by
@mommyshotsbyamrita
(sic)."
Priya
shared
the
same
set
of
photos
on
her
Twitter
space
and
wrote
the
same
note,
too.
Atlee
and
Priya
also
released
a
statement
reading,
"We
are
grateful
for
all
the
love
and
support
you
have
showered
upon
us
over
the
years.
We
would
like
you
to
continue
showing
your
love
to
our
little
one
as
well.
Eagerly
waiting
to
embark
on
this
exciting
adventure
of
bringing
our
little
bundle
of
happiness
into
this
world
with
all
your
blessings."
What
is
next
for
Atlee?
On
the
work
front,
Atlee
is
set
to
make
his
Bollywood
debut
with
the
upcoming
movie,
Jawan.
Starring
Shah
Rukh
Khan
and
Nayanthara
in
the
lead
roles,
the
movie
is
set
to
hit
theaters
on
June
2,
2023.
Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 5:40 [IST]