Atlee's Pregnant Wife Priya Flaunts Her BABY BUMP As She Steps Out With Jawan Director

Director Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee were seen posing for photos as they made a public appearance on Sunday. In the videos, Priya can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

It is well known that former actor Priya Atlee is expecting her first child with husband and filmmaker Atlee Kumar. Recently, the couple even hosted a baby shower, which was attended by several celebrities including Tamil star Vijay. The couple has also been sharing photos and videos of their adorable moments as they are set to become parents.

Atlee's wife flaunts baby bump

On Sunday (January 9), the couple stepped out of their home and was papped by shutterbugs as they posed for photos. They both were seen walking hand in hand as they entered their swanky car. In the video that surfaced online, Priya can be seen in an elegant maternity wear and she was seen posing for photos along with Atlee

The photographers asked Atlee about the progress of his next movie, to which the filmmaker said that the process is going well. He assured that the film will meet with the expectations of fans.

Atlee, Priya announced their pregnancy on social media

Atlee shared the news with a heartfelt post on Twitter. It read, "Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love. Wit love Atlee & @priyaatlee Pc by @mommyshotsbyamrita (sic)."

Priya shared the same set of photos on her Twitter space and wrote the same note, too. Atlee and Priya also released a statement reading, "We are grateful for all the love and support you have showered upon us over the years. We would like you to continue showing your love to our little one as well. Eagerly waiting to embark on this exciting adventure of bringing our little bundle of happiness into this world with all your blessings."

What is next for Atlee?

On the work front, Atlee is set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie, Jawan. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles, the movie is set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.