Sudeep Takes A Dig At Rashmika Mandanna's 'Negativity' Post, Says 'How Can We Change...'

Actress Rashmika, who started her screen life as a heroine through Kannada cinema, had previously sparked a controversy by saying that she had not seen the blockbuster Kannada movie Kantara.

Rashmika went so far as to break off her romantic relationship with Kannada actor and producer Rakshit Shetty, which gave her a huge infamy in Kannada cinema.

In this case, earlier she said that she had not seen the film Kantara and when talking about the film starring Rakshit Shetty, she refused to name the production company.

In response to this, Kantara director and hero Rishabh Shetty in his recent interview responded dismissively towards Rashmika Mandanna.

The Kannada Producers Association had earlier said that Rashmika's films would continue to be banned in Kannada.

In this case, famous Kannada actor and Naan Ee movie villain Kicha Sudeep has commented on Rashmika's continued hatred of the Kannada film industry.

Kicha Sudeep said that the life of celebrities is such that they get stones like garlands. In an interview to a private media, Sudeep said, "It is as it is. How can we change the world? If you go 15-20 years back, news channels used to interview us. It was very new at that time. But if you go back to actor Rajkumar's time, there was nothing but Doordarshan and newspapers. Everything goes wrong with media reports. We have to learn to handle it. We must always pass. And if you're a celebrity, you'll have garlands on one hand and eggs, tomatoes and stones on the other."

It is noteworthy that Rashmika, who had previously posted on her Instagram page about the negative news and hate campaigns spread about her, expressed her concern by posting a big article saying, " Hi so.. A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now and I think it's time I address it. I am only speaking for myself - something I should have done years ago.

I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there.

I know that the life I've chosen comes with a price- I understand that I'm not everyone's cup of tea and certainly don't expect to be loved by every single person out there. That doesn't mean because you don't approve of me you can spew negativity instead. Only I know the kind of work I put in, day in and day out to make you all happy.

The happiness you feel from the work I put out is what I care about most. I really am trying the best I can to put out things that both you and I are proud of. It's heart breaking and frankly quite demoralising when I'm being ridiculed and mocked by the internet especially for things that I HAVE NOT SAID.

I've found that bits of things I've said in interviews are being turned against me. False narratives being spread across the internet that can be very harmful to me and the relationships I have in or outside the industry. I welcome constructive criticism because that's only going to push me to improve and do better. But what's with the vile negativity and hate? For the longest time I've been told to ignore it. But it has only gotten worse. By addressing it, I'm not trying to win anyone over. I don't want to feel closeted and forced to change as a human being because of this hate I keep receiving.

That being said, I do recognise and acknowledge all the love I've been receiving from the rest of you. Your constant love and support is what has kept me going and given me the courage to come out and say this. I only have love for everyone around me, the people I've worked with so far, all of whom I've always admired. I will continue to work hard and do better for you. Because like I said, making you happy -makes me happy. Be kind everyone. We're all trying to do our best. Thankyou."