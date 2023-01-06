Sun TV’s Ethir Neechal Serial To Be Shelved? Shocked Fans Express Disappointment

Off late, Sun TV's Ethir Neechal serial has been making the headlines for wrong reasons. Though the channel has aired many successful serials focusing on women and their lives. Serials like Kayal and Ethir Neechal are among the most-successful ones, that are completely focusing on women and their lives.

Though Kayal is the top TRP rated serial of the TV, Ethir Neechal is also a top serial that has won several fans' hearts. And now, recently several reports came up stating that the series will be shelved soon. As fans have been expressing their disappointment over the news, the serial's director has cleared the air stating that thy have no such plans.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that Priyadarshini, who is playing the lead role in Ethir Neechal has decided to step out of the serial. Though it is not yet confirmed officially, fans are still expressing how shocked they are to hear the news. And this has become a topic of discussion on social media as fans are expressing how the serial will not be the same without her. It is also reported that the makers have brought on board another star to replace her.

Priyadarshini has gained a large fan base through this serial. Though she used to act in Vijay TV's Namma Veettu Pillai, her fan base for Ethir Neechal is also significant. In case you didn't know, Madhumitha H, Sabari Prasanth, Haripriya Isai, Kaniha are the other actors who play important roles in the series. The first episode of the series went on air on February 7, 2022. Within one year of its inception, Ethir Neechal managed to gain a huge fan base and it is a pretty significant feat. Do you think the series should end? And what do you think of Priyadarshini's exit? Let us know in comments below.