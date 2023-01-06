Sun TV’s Ethir Neechal Serial To Be Shelved? Shocked Fans Express Disappointment

Off
late,
Sun
TV's
Ethir
Neechal
serial
has
been
making
the
headlines
for
wrong
reasons.
Though
the
channel
has
aired
many
successful
serials
focusing
on
women
and
their
lives.
Serials
like
Kayal
and
Ethir
Neechal
are
among
the
most-successful
ones,
that
are
completely
focusing
on
women
and
their
lives.
Though
Kayal
is
the
top
TRP
rated
serial
of
the
TV,
Ethir
Neechal
is
also
a
top
serial
that
has
won
several
fans'
hearts.
And
now,
recently
several
reports
came
up
stating
that
the
series
will
be
shelved
soon.
As
fans
have
been
expressing
their
disappointment
over
the
news,
the
serial's
director
has
cleared
the
air
stating
that
thy
have
no
such
plans.
Meanwhile,
it
is
also
reported
that
Priyadarshini,
who
is
playing
the
lead
role
in
Ethir
Neechal
has
decided
to
step
out
of
the
serial.
Though
it
is
not
yet
confirmed
officially,
fans
are
still
expressing
how
shocked
they
are
to
hear
the
news.
And
this
has
become
a
topic
of
discussion
on
social
media
as
fans
are
expressing
how
the
serial
will
not
be
the
same
without
her.
It
is
also
reported
that
the
makers
have
brought
on
board
another
star
to
replace
her.
Priyadarshini
has
gained
a
large
fan
base
through
this
serial.
Though
she
used
to
act
in
Vijay
TV's
Namma
Veettu
Pillai,
her
fan
base
for
Ethir
Neechal
is
also
significant.
In
case
you
didn't
know,
Madhumitha
H,
Sabari
Prasanth,
Haripriya
Isai,
Kaniha
are
the
other
actors
who
play
important
roles
in
the
series.
The
first
episode
of
the
series
went
on
air
on
February
7,
2022.
Within
one
year
of
its
inception,
Ethir
Neechal
managed
to
gain
a
huge
fan
base
and
it
is
a
pretty
significant
feat.
Do
you
think
the
series
should
end?
And
what
do
you
think
of
Priyadarshini's
exit?
Let
us
know
in
comments
below.
Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 20:20 [IST]